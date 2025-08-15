World

Türkiye detains Istanbul district mayor in corruption probe, says state media

15 August 2025 - 12:55 By Daren Butler
People hold up a poster reading 'There is no liberation alone. Either all together, or none of us', at a rally to protest against the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as part of a corruption investigation in March. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki / File photo

Turkish police detained 40 people including the mayor of Istanbul's central Beyoglu district as part of a corruption investigation, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Friday, the latest wave in a crackdown on the opposition.

Beyoglu mayor Inan Guney from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was the 16th mayor to have been taken into custody in the crackdown, in which more than 500 people have been detained in less than a year.

Among those in prison is Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival, who is being investigated on charges of corruption and links to terrorism.

The CHP denies the charges and calls them an attempt to eliminate a democratic alternative, a charge the government rejects.

TRT Haber said those held in the latest operation are suspected of involvement in fraudulent activities at companies linked to the Istanbul municipality. Arrest warrants were issued for 44 people, including the 40 detained, it said.

On Thursday, CHP mayor Ozlem Cercioglu from the western city of Aydin joined Erdogan's governing AK Party, citing disagreements with the CHP administration.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told reporters, without providing evidence, that AK Party officials had threatened Cercioglu with legal investigations into her municipality and arrest unless she joined the party.

AK Party deputy chair Hayati Yazici called Ozel's allegation “completely untrue”. Cercioglu also rejected the claim.

Reuters

