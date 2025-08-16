The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials said on Saturday.
Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.
Cloudbursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and building collapses amid heavy rain caused fatalities in the hills and mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.
Worst hit was the Buner area, where floods and heavy rain caused 100 deaths, the provincial chief secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, told Reuters.
A helicopter carrying relief supplies to those hit by flooding in Bajaur, close to the Afghan border, crashed due to the bad weather, killing the five crew members. In the district of Swat, more than 2,000 people were moved to safer ground after rivers and streams swelled, rescue officials said.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood situation caused by the recent rains, a statement from his office said.
Hundreds of others have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.
Reuters
More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan
Image: ANWARULLAH KHAN/Reuters
Reuters
