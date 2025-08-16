World

More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan

16 August 2025 - 10:30 By Reuters
Residents attend the funeral of the victims of cloudburst following heavy rains and flooding, in Jibrari village in Salarzai Tehsil, Pakistan, August 15, 2025.
Image: ANWARULLAH KHAN/Reuters
Image: ANWARULLAH KHAN/Reuters

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials said on Saturday.

Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.

Cloudbursts, flash floods, lightning strikes and building collapses amid heavy rain caused fatalities in the hills and mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

Worst hit was the Buner area, where floods and heavy rain caused 100 deaths, the provincial chief secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, told Reuters.

A helicopter carrying relief supplies to those hit by flooding in Bajaur, close to the Afghan border, crashed due to the bad weather, killing the five crew members. In the district of Swat, more than 2,000 people were moved to safer ground after rivers and streams swelled, rescue officials said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood situation caused by the recent rains, a statement from his office said.

Reuters

