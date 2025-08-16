QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump-Putin summit reaching no deal on Ukraine

Following are reactions from world leaders on Saturday to the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which did not resolve Moscow's war in Ukraine.
NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ESPEN BARTH EIDE:
“President Putin of Russia reiterated known arguments, such as emphasising the so-called 'root causes' of the war, which is code for the Russian justification for the illegal invasion of Ukraine. Our view is clear: it is important we must continue to put pressure on Russia, and even increase it, to give the clear signal to Russia that it must pay the price.
“We must listen to Ukraine's wishes and needs. We know that President Putin wants to split Europe and the US. With all our allies, we must do everything we can to avoid that. I am optimistic that we can achieve that, but we must be clear that this is a clear motivation for President Putin ...
“I don't believe it will have any effect on the battlefield right now. Too little concrete information has come out, and we see no movement at all in the Russian position.”
CZECH DEFENCE MINISTER JANA CERNOCHOVA, ON X:
“The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska did not bring any fundamental progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, but it did confirm that Putin is not looking for peace, but an opportunity to weaken the unity of the West and spread his propaganda. He is trying to prolong the conflict to achieve the maximum of his goals in terms of Russian expansion. Regardless of the human casualties and the devastation of Ukrainian cities.
“The meeting was nevertheless important, among other things, because it reveals the true motives and mindset of Vladimir Putin.
“For us, it follows that it is necessary to maintain the cohesion of the West and persist in supporting Ukraine so that any agreement on a ceasefire or peace is not only based on Russian notes. This is in our vital interest.”
HUNGARIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PETER SZIJJARTO, ON X:
“The world is a safer place as long as there is US—Russia dialogue at the highest level. Credit to both presidents for making this summit happen. Today once again confirmed: the war in Ukraine will not be settled on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table. Peace can only be achieved through negotiations, dialogue and keeping diplomatic channels open.
“Hungary has stood by this for 3.5 years, unlike Brussels and pro-war European politicians.”
Reuters
QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump-Putin summit reaching no deal on Ukraine
Image: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
Following are reactions from world leaders on Saturday to the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which did not resolve Moscow's war in Ukraine.
NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ESPEN BARTH EIDE:
“President Putin of Russia reiterated known arguments, such as emphasising the so-called 'root causes' of the war, which is code for the Russian justification for the illegal invasion of Ukraine. Our view is clear: it is important we must continue to put pressure on Russia, and even increase it, to give the clear signal to Russia that it must pay the price.
“We must listen to Ukraine's wishes and needs. We know that President Putin wants to split Europe and the US. With all our allies, we must do everything we can to avoid that. I am optimistic that we can achieve that, but we must be clear that this is a clear motivation for President Putin ...
“I don't believe it will have any effect on the battlefield right now. Too little concrete information has come out, and we see no movement at all in the Russian position.”
CZECH DEFENCE MINISTER JANA CERNOCHOVA, ON X:
“The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska did not bring any fundamental progress towards ending the war in Ukraine, but it did confirm that Putin is not looking for peace, but an opportunity to weaken the unity of the West and spread his propaganda. He is trying to prolong the conflict to achieve the maximum of his goals in terms of Russian expansion. Regardless of the human casualties and the devastation of Ukrainian cities.
“The meeting was nevertheless important, among other things, because it reveals the true motives and mindset of Vladimir Putin.
“For us, it follows that it is necessary to maintain the cohesion of the West and persist in supporting Ukraine so that any agreement on a ceasefire or peace is not only based on Russian notes. This is in our vital interest.”
HUNGARIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PETER SZIJJARTO, ON X:
“The world is a safer place as long as there is US—Russia dialogue at the highest level. Credit to both presidents for making this summit happen. Today once again confirmed: the war in Ukraine will not be settled on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table. Peace can only be achieved through negotiations, dialogue and keeping diplomatic channels open.
“Hungary has stood by this for 3.5 years, unlike Brussels and pro-war European politicians.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump speaks with Zelensky, Nato leaders after summit with Putin
Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war
Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos