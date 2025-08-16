World

Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says

16 August 2025 - 10:27 By Reuters
Fire and smoke rise in the city after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on June 6 2025. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.

Front-line territories in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the overnight strikes, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said its air defence units destroyed 61 of the drones.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report that 139 clashes had taken place on the front line over the past day.

