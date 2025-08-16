World

Trump speaks with Zelensky, Nato leaders after summit with Putin

16 August 2025 - 10:26 By Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Activists at a rally in front of the US embassy in Kyiv on August 15 2025 ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The protesters wanted to raise awareness about the plight of thousands of prisoners of war in Russian captivity.
Activists at a rally in front of the US embassy in Kyiv on August 15 2025 ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The protesters wanted to raise awareness about the plight of thousands of prisoners of war in Russian captivity.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Donald Trump held a lengthy phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and subsequently spoke to Nato leaders after the US president's Friday summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

Trump held the calls on his way back to Washington, landing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was among those on the call, in which Trump briefed European leaders about the summit, Von der Leyen's spokesperson said. A Nato official said Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte also took part, while the Elysee confirmed French President Emmanuel Macron's participation.

Leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy and Britain also joined the call, according to the European Commission.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source, that Trump spoke for more than an hour and a half with Zelensky and European leaders.

Zelensky later said he would travel to Washington on Monday.

The highly anticipated summit in Alaska yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Russia's war in Ukraine, though both Trump and Putin described the talks as productive before heading home.

During a brief appearance before the media after the nearly three-hour meeting in Alaska, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues. But they offered no details and took no questions. Trump also did not take questions when he landed in the US at Joint Base Andrews.

During his presidential campaign and on taking office, Trump had vowed to quickly end the war in Ukraine that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 but has thus far failed to deliver on that promise.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

A highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Moscow's ...
News
43 minutes ago

QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump-Putin summit reaching no deal on Ukraine

Following are reactions from world leaders on Saturday to the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which ...
News
32 minutes ago

Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says

Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.
News
34 minutes ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt South Africa
  2. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa
  3. Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder South Africa
  4. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  5. We're cleaning up: Correctional services minister opens prison bakery South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's National Convention Day Two
LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS