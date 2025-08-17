World

Flash floods devastate Buner, Pakistan after rare cloudburst kills hundreds

17 August 2025 - 18:10 By Akhtar Soomro and Saeed Shah
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gul Rasheed, 60, inspects a damaged car following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding, in Bayshonai Kalay, Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, August 17, 2025.
Gul Rasheed, 60, inspects a damaged car following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding, in Bayshonai Kalay, Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, August 17, 2025.
Image: Akhtar Soomro

Aziz Ahmed, a local schoolteacher in Buner, northwestern Pakistan said the thunder accompanying recent torrential rains was so loud he thought the “end of the world had come”.

Water, rocks and trees were swept down the mountainside after two days of intense monsoon rains, burying people and homes in their path.

“You can say that those who survived have gone mad,” said Ahmed, pointing to a house where just one family member still lived. By Sunday morning, the death toll from the rains across the mountainous north of Pakistan had risen to at least 337 people, with most killed in flash floods, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

In Buner, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the capital Islamabad, 207 lives were lost and others are still missing.

Officials said that Buner was hit by a cloudburst, a rare phenomenon where more than 100mm of rain falls within an hour in a small area. In Buner, there was more than 150mm of rain within an hour on Friday morning.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, who leads risk assessment at the authority, said that global warming had changed the pattern of the annual monsoon, pushing it about 100km west of its normal path.

More heavy rain was expected across Pakistan until early September, officials said.

Ali Amin Gandapur, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who visited Buner on Sunday, vowed to rebuild infrastructure, compensate victims, and move those living in dangerous places to homes in safer spots.

“We can’t bring back the dead, but what we can do, I pledge will be carried out,” said Gandapur.

In the remote village of Bayshonai Kalay, the smell of rotting corpses hung in the air on Sunday, as locals waited for heavy machinery to arrive to remove debris.

Muhammad Sher said that five houses had existed immediately around where he was standing, with some 30 homes lost in total. He said that some 40 of the villagers’ bodies had been found, including his cousin’s, which had been washed about two kilometres away.

“This was a natural disaster which came and wiped out our entire village,” Sher said. “Some people were taken away, some were saved, and there was a lot of chaos.”

Reuters

MORE

More than 300 people killed due to heavy rain, floods in Pakistan

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials said on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Tropical storm Podul drenches southern China

Tropical storm Podul drenched southern China on Thursday, dumping more than 70mm of rain an hour on parts of the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan and ...
News
3 days ago

Construction of 1,200 homes under way for families affected by Durban floods

The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is on track to relocate all Durban flood victims to permanent accommodation by 2027.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  2. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  3. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa
  4. Fewer deadly home fires but attacks on firefighters persist in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Rea Vaya rolls out 10 new buses, empowers women in transport sector South Africa

Latest Videos

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max
Fixed | Official Trailer | Netflix