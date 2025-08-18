Trump is scheduled to first meet Zelensky and then the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the EU and Nato, days after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
US Vice-President JD Vance, who attended Trump's meeting with Zelensky in February that ended in a remarkable clash, will also participate in today's talks, a source briefed on the matter said.
Reuters
'Great honour' to host European leaders, says Trump ahead of Ukraine meeting
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump on Monday foreshadowed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European officials at the White House over Russia's war in Ukraine, posting online: “Let's see what the results will be.”
“A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European leaders here at one time. A great honour for America!!” he wrote.
