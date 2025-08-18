World

Putin discusses Trump summit, Ukraine in call with Brazil's Lula

18 August 2025 - 16:21 By Isabel Teles
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. File photo.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, Lula's office said in a statement.

During the 30-minute call, the two leaders discussed Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump last week, the Brazilian government said.

"President Lula reaffirmed Brazil's support for all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," it added.

Reuters

