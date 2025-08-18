Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, Lula's office said in a statement.
During the 30-minute call, the two leaders discussed Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump last week, the Brazilian government said.
"President Lula reaffirmed Brazil's support for all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," it added.
Reuters
Putin discusses Trump summit, Ukraine in call with Brazil's Lula
Image: REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Reuters
