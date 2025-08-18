World

Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 10 before Trump-Zelensky meeting

Zelensky describes attacks as 'demonstrative and cynical'

18 August 2025 - 16:50 By Anna Voitenko and Vitallii Hnidyi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises from damaged buildings at the site of the Russian drone strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on August 18 2025.
Smoke rises from damaged buildings at the site of the Russian drone strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on August 18 2025.
Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region/Handout via REUTERS

Russian attacks on major Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people on Monday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to press his case in Washington against a quick deal to end Moscow's war.

An entire family including a toddler and her 16-year-old brother were among the seven killed in an overnight drone strike on a residential neighbourhood in northeastern Kharkiv, authorities said. Twenty-three people were wounded, they said.

Three people were also killed in a ballistic missile strike on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said, adding that another 23 were wounded.

In Kharkiv, rescuers carried out bloodied survivors to safety across debris and shattered glass. They shouted to others who remained stuck in the hulking wreckage of an apartment building.

A Reuters reporter witnessed medics attempting to resuscitate the toddler, whose clothing was tattered and body coated in dust.

“An ordinary apartment block, families with small children, a children's playground, a residential compound,” said resident Olena Yakusheva while fighting back tears. “We were just living here and enjoying our little building.”

Zelensky, who called the attacks “demonstrative and cynical”, was preparing for talks with Donald Trump amid fears the US president will pressure Ukraine into accepting a peace settlement favourable to Russia.

Kyiv, which is also fending off a grinding Russian offensive across much of the east, has warned that rewarding Moscow by giving away more Ukrainian territory would only embolden the Kremlin to continue its war, now in its fourth year.

“Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Russia, which did not immediately comment on Monday's attacks, says it does not target civilians but thousands have been killed in its full-scale invasion since February 2022.

Ukraine's air force said Russian forces launched 140 drones and four missiles at Ukraine overnight, adding that 88 drones had been downed. Monday's drone attack was Russia's largest on Ukraine since August 4.

The air force said it had recorded strikes at 25 locations in six different regions.

In the southern Odesa region, a drone strike damaged an oil depot belonging to Azerbaijan's state-owned Socar for the second time in two weeks, Ukraine's foreign minister said.

Trump, who hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war, has urged Kyiv to make a deal with Moscow, stating, “Russia is a big power and they're not”.

Zelensky, who wants security guarantees from the US, has all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting, including for Ukraine to give up the rest of its eastern Donbas region.

Some Kyiv residents, speaking to Reuters on Monday, said they did not trust a deal that forces Ukraine to withdraw from more territory.

“If we give up Donbas, then tomorrow they [Russia] will ask for Zaporizhzhia and Kherson,” said Dmytro Furlet, a 44-year-old engineer, referring to two other regions partly occupied by Moscow.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin discusses Trump summit, Ukraine in call with Brazil's Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, Lula's office said in a ...
News
3 hours ago

Zelensky hopes ‘shared strength’ with US, Europe will compel Russia to peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his arrival in Washington DC he hopes Ukraine's “shared strength” with US and European counterparts ...
News
9 hours ago

Zelensky braces for perilous Trump talks in Washington on Monday

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky flies to Washington DC on Monday under heavy US pressure to agree a swift end to the war against Russia but determined ...
News
1 day ago

QUOTES | World leaders react to Trump-Putin summit reaching no deal on Ukraine

Following are reactions from world leaders on Saturday to the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which ...
News
2 days ago

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

A highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Moscow's ...
News
2 days ago

Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says

Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's Air Force said on Saturday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  4. Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...