Spain battles 20 major wildfires amid scorching heat, deploys more troops

18 August 2025 - 07:00 By Guillermo Martinez and Ana Cantero
A satellite image shows smoke from wildfires in Jarilla, Spain, on August 17 2025.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Scorching heat hampered efforts to contain 20 major wildfires across Spain on Sunday, prompting the government to deploy an additional 500 troops from the military emergency unit to support firefighting operations.

In the northwestern region of Galicia, several fires have converged to form a large blaze, forcing the closure of highways and rail services to the region.

Southern Europe is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in two decades, with Spain among the hardest-hit countries.

In the past week alone, fires there have taken three lives and burnt more than 115,000 hectares, while neighbouring Portugal also battles widespread blazes.

Temperatures were expected to reach up to 45 °C in some areas on Sunday, Spanish national weather agency Aemet said.

“There are challenging days ahead and unfortunately the weather is not on our side,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference in Ourense, one of the most affected areas.

He announced an increase in military reinforcements, bringing the total number of troops deployed across Spain to 1,900.

Virginia Barcones, director-general of emergency services, told Spanish public TV the weather conditions were “very adverse” but temperatures were expected to drop from Tuesday.

“Today there are extremely high temperatures with an extreme risk of fires, which complicates firefighting efforts,” Barcones said.

In the village of Villardevos in Galicia, desperate neighbours have organised to fight the flames on their own with water buckets as the area was left without electricity to power water pumps.

“The fire planes come in from all sides, but they don't come here,” Basilio Rodriguez, a resident, told Reuters on Saturday.

Resident Lorea Pascual said: “It's insurmountable. It couldn't be worse”.

Interior ministry data show 27 people have been arrested and 92 were under investigation for suspected arson since June.

In neighbouring Portugal, wildfires have burnt 155,000 hectares of vegetation so far this year, according to provisional data from the ICNF forestry protection institute, three times the average for this period between 2006 to 2024. About half of the area burnt in the past three days.

Thousands of firefighters were battling eight large blazes in central and northern Portugal, the largest near Piodao, a scenic, mountainous area popular with tourists.

Another blaze in Trancoso, further north, has been raging for eight days. A smaller fire a few miles east took a resident's life on Friday, the first this season.

Reuters 

