World

Zelensky hopes ‘shared strength’ with US, Europe will compel Russia to peace

18 August 2025 - 10:02 By Lidia Kelly
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the garden at 10 Downing Street in London on August 14 2025.
Image: BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his arrival in Washington DC he hopes  Ukraine's “shared strength” with US and European counterparts will compel Russia to peace.

“I am grateful to the president of the US for the invitation. We all equally want to end this war swiftly and reliably,” Zelensky said on Telegram messaging app after arriving in Washington late on Sunday.

“I hope our shared strength with America and with our European friends will compel Russia to real peace.”

Reuters

