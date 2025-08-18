Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his arrival in Washington DC he hopes Ukraine's “shared strength” with US and European counterparts will compel Russia to peace.
“I am grateful to the president of the US for the invitation. We all equally want to end this war swiftly and reliably,” Zelensky said on Telegram messaging app after arriving in Washington late on Sunday.
“I hope our shared strength with America and with our European friends will compel Russia to real peace.”
Reuters
Zelensky hopes ‘shared strength’ with US, Europe will compel Russia to peace
Image: BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
