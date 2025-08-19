World

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush

Other strong quakes recorded in past 10 days in Indonesia, Algeria, Australia, Russia, Mexico and Türkiye

19 August 2025 - 15:30 By Ananya Palyekar
A boy cries as he sits next to debris in the aftermath of an earthquake in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan, on October 8 2023. A quake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 186km, the GFZ added.

It was the latest in a series of quakes in recent days:

  • Early on Sunday dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said. The quake, at a depth of 10km, shook the Poso Regency and was felt in nearby areas. Twenty-nine people were injured, two critically, the agency said. There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNPB added.
  • Also on Sunday a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Algeria's northeastern Tebessa province, local broadcaster Ennahar TV reported. The epicentre was 10km southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province.
  • On Saturday a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the east coast of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was 10km deep. A spokesperson from state-run energy distribution company Energex told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about 11,000 properties were without power after the quake. More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, according to the federal agency Geoscience Australia, which recorded the epicentre as the rural town of Kilkivian, about 170km northwest of the state capital Brisbane.
  • On Friday a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, at a depth of 10km, the GFZ said.
  • On Tuesday last week an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Indonesia's West Papua region, the GFZ said, revising the figure higher from an earlier estimate of 6.1 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 17km.
  • Last Sunday (August 10) a magnitude 5.65 quake struck near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, at a depth of 10km, the GFZ said.
  • On the same day, one person was killed when an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northwestern Türkiye's Balikesir province, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding 29 people were wounded and 16 buildings collapsed. The quake, which Türkiye's Afad disaster management authority said occurred at about 7.53pm, was felt in multiple provinces, including the country's biggest city, Istanbul. Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old person died after being rescued from rubble by emergency teams. Afad said the quake struck at a depth of 11km, while the GFZ registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and depth at 10km.

Reuters

