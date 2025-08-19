At least three more people have died in heavy rains in northern China, state media said on Tuesday, taking to 13 the death toll in recent storms across the region, with five people missing and no let-up in rain forecast.
Heavier than usual downpours have battered parts of China in extreme weather since July, with the East Asian monsoon rains stalling over its north and south.
Three bodies were retrieved from flood waters in the Inner Mongolia city of Ordos, the official news agency Xinhua said, while three people were reported missing about 70km away near the banks of the Yellow River.
Monday's downpour was the first of three forecast for the next few days, television news said.
It dumped more than 204mm of rain in less than 24 hours on the district where the bodies were found, or more than double the monthly average for August, weather authorities said.
More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13
WATCH | Tropical storm Podul drenches southern China
On Saturday a flash flood after a river burst its banks in the region's grasslands killed at least 10 people, sweeping away 13 campers on the outskirts of the city of Bayannur, about 350km northwest of Ordos.
One person was rescued, but two are missing.
Rescue workers are scouring for the three missing people in Ordos in an area that is close to one of China's rare earth hubs, the city of Baotou.
Heavy rainfall and severe floods that meteorologists link to climate change pose major challenges for authorities, threatening to overwhelm ageing flood defences, displace millions and lead to economic losses running into billions.
Reuters
