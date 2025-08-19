World

US charity says halt in visitor visas for Gazans will harm wounded children

19 August 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh
The US state department said on Saturday it is halting all visitor visas for Gazans while it conducts “a full and thorough” review after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer said Palestinian refugees were entering the US. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The US-based charity Heal Palestine and other rights groups criticised the state department's decision to stop visitor visas for Palestinians from Gaza, saying it will harm wounded children seeking medical treatment on short-term US visas.

The state department said on Saturday it was halting all visitor visas for Gazans while it conducted “a full and thorough” review after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer said Palestinian refugees were entering the US.

Heal Palestine said there was no refugee resettlement programme as stated by Loomer and the group's efforts were part of a medical treatment programme. It said the programme was run on donations and did not use US government money.

The charity sponsored and brought “severely injured children to the US on temporary visas for essential medical treatment not available at home”, it said in a statement.

“After their treatment is complete, the children and any accompanying family members return to the Middle East.”

The US has issued more than 3,800 B1/B2 visitor visas, which permit foreigners to seek medical treatment in the US, to holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents this year. The figure includes 640 visas issued in May.

Hamas accepts proposed deal for ceasefire with Israel and hostage release, Egyptian source says

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal with Israel that includes the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel's release of some ...
News
5 hours ago

The Palestinian Authority issues travel documents to residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The state department said a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas were issued to people from Gaza in recent days but did not provide a figure.

The Council on American Islamic Relations and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund condemned the decision to stop the visas.

Loomer told the New York Times she spoke to secretary of state Marco Rubio to warn about what she called a threat from “Islamic invaders”.

Rubio said the government was evaluating the process of granting such visas after concerns by some members of Congress regarding alleged ties to extremism. He said their offices had presented evidence of such ties but he gave no details.

Gaza has been devastated by Israel's military assault, which has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis and prompted genocide and war crimes accusations at international courts.

The US ally denies the accusations and said its offensive is in self-defence after an October 2023 attack in Israel by Hamas militants in which 1,200 were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

Reuters

