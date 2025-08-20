China will stage a massive military parade next month involving tens of thousands of people in the heart of Beijing to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War 2 after Japan surrendered.
Hundreds of aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and ground equipment, some of which have never been seen in public, will feature in the parade, military officials said at a press conference. The September 3 parade, the second such procession since 2015 to observe the formal surrender of Japanese forces in 1945, will be a show of China's military strength as some of its neighbours and Western nations watch with concern over the projection of power by the People's Liberation Army in recent years.
From trucks fitted with devices to take out drones, new tanks and early warning aircraft to protect China's aircraft carriers, military attaches and security analysts said they expect China to display a host of new weapons and equipment at the parade.
Additions to its expanding suite of missiles, particularly anti-ship versions and weapons with hypersonic capabilities, will be particularly closely watched as the US and its allies prepare to counter China in any future regional conflict.
The 70-minute “Victory Day” parade, comprising 45 contingents of troops, will be surveyed by President Xi Jinping at Tiananmen Square together with foreign leaders and dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also attended the 2015 parade.
Authorities have stepped up security in downtown Beijing since early August when the first large-scale parade rehearsal was held, setting up checkpoints, diverting road traffic and shutting shopping malls and office buildings.
Reuters
China to stage massive military parade marking WW2 surrender by Japan
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China will stage a massive military parade next month involving tens of thousands of people in the heart of Beijing to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War 2 after Japan surrendered.
Hundreds of aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and ground equipment, some of which have never been seen in public, will feature in the parade, military officials said at a press conference. The September 3 parade, the second such procession since 2015 to observe the formal surrender of Japanese forces in 1945, will be a show of China's military strength as some of its neighbours and Western nations watch with concern over the projection of power by the People's Liberation Army in recent years.
From trucks fitted with devices to take out drones, new tanks and early warning aircraft to protect China's aircraft carriers, military attaches and security analysts said they expect China to display a host of new weapons and equipment at the parade.
Additions to its expanding suite of missiles, particularly anti-ship versions and weapons with hypersonic capabilities, will be particularly closely watched as the US and its allies prepare to counter China in any future regional conflict.
The 70-minute “Victory Day” parade, comprising 45 contingents of troops, will be surveyed by President Xi Jinping at Tiananmen Square together with foreign leaders and dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also attended the 2015 parade.
Authorities have stepped up security in downtown Beijing since early August when the first large-scale parade rehearsal was held, setting up checkpoints, diverting road traffic and shutting shopping malls and office buildings.
Reuters
READ MORE:
More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13
Robots race, play football, crash and collapse at China’s ‘robot Olympics’
Japanese minister joins crowds at controversial shrine to mark 80 years since World War 2 defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos