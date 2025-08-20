World

WATCH | Food Influencers hit by car mid-vlog while inside a restaurant

20 August 2025 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

YouTube food influencers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood captured the moment a car crashed into them inside a restaurant.

It happened while the pair were filming a vlog at the restaurant in Houston in the US.

They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and reports said the incident was a "freak accident".

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Students injured when bus crashes into car, then property

About two dozen students travelling from Howard College campus to their residences were injured when their bus crashed into a car and veered into a ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach

Search and rescue teams are at the scene of an aeroplane crash at Suncoast Beach in Durban.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Wildfires fanned by heatwave and strong winds rage across Europe

'It looks like doomsday. May God help us and help the people here,' said Giorgos Karvanis, a volunteer who came from Athens to help.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa
  3. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  4. KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot South Africa
  5. Tragedy at DUT as student falls from campus building South Africa

Latest Videos

Food Influencers HIT BY CAR Mid-Vlog While INSIDE Restaurant
President Trump, European leaders discuss possible post-war Ukraine security