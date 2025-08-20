World

WATCH | Swedish church on slow road trip to escape mining subsidence

600-tonne, 113-year-old Kiruna Church is being moved 5km

20 August 2025 - 14:01 By Tom Little
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People gather as Kiruna's old wooden church is moved during a two-day relocation trip to a new site next to a cemetery, to save its wooden walls from ground subsidence and the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine, in Kiruna, Sweden, on Wednesday.
People gather as Kiruna's old wooden church is moved during a two-day relocation trip to a new site next to a cemetery, to save its wooden walls from ground subsidence and the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine, in Kiruna, Sweden, on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sweden's landmark Kiruna Church began its two-day trip to a new home on Tuesday, inching down an Arctic road to save its wooden walls from ground subsidence and the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine.

Workers jacked up the 600 tonne, 113-year-old church from its foundations and hefted it onto a specially built trailer — part of a 30-year project to relocate thousands of people and buildings from the Lapland city.

Mine-operator LKAB has spent the last year widening the road for the journey which will take the red-painted church — one of Sweden's largest wooden structures, often voted its most beautiful — 5km down a winding route to a new Kiruna city centre. The journey will save the church but take it from the site where it has stood for more than a century.

“The church is Kiruna's soul in some way, and in some way it's a safe place,” Lena Tjarnberg, the vicar of Kiruna, said. “For me, it's like a day of joy. But I think people also feel sad because we have to leave this place.”

For many of the region's indigenous Sami community, which has herded reindeer there for thousands of years, the feelings are less mixed. The move is a reminder of much wider changes brought on by the expansion of mining.

“This area is traditional Sami land,” Lars-Marcus Kuhmunen, chair of the local Gabna Sami community, said. “This area was grazing land and also a land where the calves of the reindeer were born.”

If plans for another nearby mine go ahead after the move, that would cut the path from the reindeer's summer and winter pastures, making herding “impossible” in the future, he said.

“Fifty years ago, my great-grandfather said that the mine was going to eat up our way of life, our reindeer herding — and he was right.”

The church is just one small part of the relocation project.

LKAB says about 3,000 homes and 6,000 people need to move. A number of public and commercial buildings are being torn down while some, like the church, are being moved in one piece.

Other buildings are being dismantled and rebuilt around the new city centre. Hundreds of new homes, shops and a new city hall have been constructed.

The shift should allow LKAB, which produces 80% of the iron ore mined in Europe, to continue to extend the operation of Kiruna for decades to come.

Frustration mounts as illegal chrome mining destroys NW village’s land and livelihoods

Villagers accuse traditional leader of scheming with the illegal mining bosses who are looting their chrome
News
10 hours ago

The state-owned firm has brought up around 2-billion tonnes of ore since the 1890s, mainly from the Kiruna mine. Mineral resources are estimated at another 6-billion tonnes in Kiruna and nearby Svappavaara and Malmberget.

LKAB is now planning the new mine next to the existing Kiruna site.

As well as iron ore, the proposed Per Geijer mine contains significant deposits of rare earth elements, a group of 17 metals critical to products from lasers to iPhones and green technology key to meeting Europe's climate goals.

Europe — and much of the rest of the world — is almost completely dependent on China for the supply and processing of rare earths. In March this year, the EU designated Per Geijer as a strategic project which could help speed up the process of getting the new mine into production.

About 5km down the road, Kiruna's new city centre will also be taking shape.

“The church is a statement or a symbol for this city transformation,” mayor Mats Taaveniku told Reuters. “We are right now half on the way. We have 10 years left to move the rest of the city.”

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Smithsonian focuses too much on 'how bad slavery was': Trump

US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday he will pressure the Smithsonian Institution — a premier museum, education and research complex for US ...
News
3 hours ago

Norway’s royals to continue official duties amid stepson’s rape trial, crown prince says

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon said on Tuesday the royal family would continue to carry out official duties while his stepson stands trial next year ...
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | Inside the mine that feeds the tech world — and funds DRC rebels

Activity in Rubaya begins before dawn, when thousands descend on the pits cut into the rolling hills of North Kivu province, where many toil in ...
Africa
5 days ago

Amcor Road in Centurion reopens after major sinkhole repairs

After a three-year closure, Amcor Road in Centurion has finally reopened after repairs.
News
2 weeks ago

'It is terrifying': Joburg's 'largest' sinkhole swallows residential home's driveway

Johannesburg Roads Agency is 'attending to the matter' which has been ongoing for months
News
5 months ago

IN PICS | Large sinkhole appears in English village, forces evacuations

A large sinkhole has appeared in a southern English village, swallowing at least one garden and forcing authorities to evacuate residents from about ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two
'Ketamine Queen,' woman who sold drugs to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, to ...