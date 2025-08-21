World

Bolivia's swing right sounds alarm for Latin American left

Right-wing gains forecast in Chile, Colombia, Peru; Brazil's Lula also vulnerable

21 August 2025 - 16:45 By Julia Symmes Cobb, Alexander Villegas, Daina Beth Solomon and Anna Portella
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bolivia's former president and conservative presidential candidate Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga of the Alianza coalition talks to Reuters before the October 19 presidential run-off election, in La Paz, Bolivia, on August 19 2025.
Bolivia's former president and conservative presidential candidate Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga of the Alianza coalition talks to Reuters before the October 19 presidential run-off election, in La Paz, Bolivia, on August 19 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Morales

The defeat of Bolivia's long powerful socialists at the weekend highlights a broader backlash against incumbent leftists that could be reflected in upcoming elections elsewhere in the region.

Driven by voter anger at soaring inflation and fuel shortages, as well as desire for a change after almost two decades of domination by one party, support for Bolivia's socialists cratered in Sunday's vote, with two right-leaning candidates securing places in October's run-off.

Incumbent leftist governments have fared poorly in elections in the region since the Covid-19 pandemic, with concern about rising crime and cartel or gang activity, as well as a lack of economic opportunity, often cited by voters as a primary worry.

While some regional leftist parties succeeded in lifting many of their supporters into the middle class, those voters are now focusing on other issues, said Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Now some of their former voters, even having entered the middle class, having gained a bit more stability, are saying, you're not well-equipped to provide me the next set of answers, the next set of solutions to the problems we see today,” he said.

Right-wing candidates have momentum before elections in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Brazil over the next 18 months. Ecuador and Argentina already have right-leaning leaders.

In Colombia, the left's prospects for the 2026 presidential race look dim. President Gustavo Petro, the country's first leftist leader, has struggled to advance his signature promise of peace deals with armed groups. Negotiations have faltered and crime and rebel groups have added thousands of members even as the government has pledged to hit back at violence.

Petro's government has also roiled markets by pausing fiscal rules and proposing tax hikes.

The assassination of young right-wing candidate Miguel Uribe has put security at the top of many voters' minds, though clear presidential front-runners are yet to emerge.

Before Chile's November election, the presidential field is dominated by right-wing candidates, a reversal from the leftward shift that followed 2019's inequality protests.

Chilean political analyst Kenneth Bunker said the race is defined by rising crime and the economy — concerns that tend to favour conservatives, including far-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast.

“There's a wave of preference towards the right. Moderate voters are more worried about these pragmatic issues,” Bunker said.

In April, Peruvians will choose a president to replace incumbent Dina Boluarte, who ascended to the presidency after the 2022 impeachment of her leftist predecessor Pedro Castillo. Her approval ratings have fallen to the low single digits.

Signs of voter disaffection are manifest, with an August 18 poll from Ipsos showing four in 10 respondents planned to vote blank or spoil their ballots.

But two right-wing candidates led the poll: Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga and three-time candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter and political heir of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori.

As elsewhere in the region, Peru has been battling a crime surge, with a spike in murders tied to criminal groups targeting businesses. Angry workers have gone on strike and the government has sent soldiers into the streets.

And in what is likely to be the region's most closely-watched contest, voters in Brazil will go to the polls later next year with incumbent veteran leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeking another term.

His approval ratings have looked shaky, though Lula got a recent boost from a backlash against harsh US tariffs.

“This sort of security issue is a vulnerability — security, corruption and Lula's age are all vulnerabilities for him,” said Risa Grais-Targow, Latin America director at Eurasia Group.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brazil's Bolsonaro drafted Argentina asylum request, police allege

Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro drafted a letter to Argentine President Javier Milei to request political asylum, federal police said on ...
News
56 minutes ago

Putin discusses Trump summit, Ukraine in call with Brazil's Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, Lula's office said in a ...
News
3 days ago

Peru seizes 4 tons of black market mercury bound for illegal gold mines

Peruvian authorities have halted a shipment of about four metric tons of mercury headed to Bolivia for presumed use in illegal gold mining, they said ...
News
3 weeks ago

As Bolivia floods, cows swim where they once grazed

In Bolivia's rural region of Beni near the border with Brazil, vast grasslands where cows once grazed have been submerged, forcing cattle and the ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS