“There is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organisation,” Kansas City police spokesperson Capt Jacob Becchina told The Star.
“Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window, the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault,” he added.
According to The Star, the franchise has been tight-lipped about the incident, with the outlet saying, “for many Chiefs players and staff, The Star's report will be the first they have learnt of the gunfire that hit the facility”.
The Chiefs have not responded publicly since The Star's report and Reid's next media availability is slated to be Friday night after Kansas City's home game against the Chicago Bears, the final preseason game for both teams.
Reid has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles since the 2019 season, with the most recent coming at the end of the 2023 season. Kansas City lost its bid for a three-peat when it lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 in February.
With his three rings, the 2002 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award winner has 273 career wins, fourth all time and tops among active coaches. He coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons before joining the Chiefs ahead of the 2013 season.
Shot fired into football coach Andy Reid's office with him inside in 2024: report
Image: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images/ File photo / Reuters
