World

South Korea's Lee to retain 'comfort women' pact with Japan, says paper

21 August 2025 - 12:17 By Ju-min Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on August 15 2025.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on August 15 2025.
Image: Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung says he intends to stick to existing agreements with Japan tied to its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, including one on the treatment of Korean women forced to work in its military brothels.

The legacy of Japan's colonisation from 1910 to 1945 is politically sensitive for both countries, with many surviving “comfort women”, a Japanese euphemism for the sex abuse victims, still demanding Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.

Lee, whose liberal Democratic Party has opposed the deal, made the comments in an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper published on Thursday before his Tokyo summit this week with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“For South Korean people, that agreement by the previous administration is difficult to accept, but it is a promise as a nation, so it is undesirable to overturn it,” Lee told the paper, referring to the 2015 pact.

In that agreement, struck with South Korea's then-conservative government, Japan apologised to the victims and gave ¥1bn (R119.9m) to a fund to help them.

South Korea court orders Japan to compensate 'comfort women', reverses earlier ruling

A South Korean appellate court on Thursday ordered Japan to compensate a group of 16 women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, ...
News
1 year ago

The governments agreed the issue would be “irreversibly resolved” if both fulfilled their obligations.

The issues around comfort women and forced labour during wartime have regularly been a source of friction between Japan and neighbours South Korea and China.

Lee said the victims were a “heartbreaking issue” for South Koreans and urged Japan to acknowledge the truth and continue to talk to them, the paper added.

Japan was an “important country” and he wanted to strengthen economic and security ties with Tokyo, Lee said, as he reiterated the importance of three-way ties with Japan and the US, the paper said.

After the Tokyo summit, Lee will head to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump.

Lee's interview touched on security issues, particularly the shared concern with Japan about the nuclear and missile programmes of their neighbour North Korea.

Both countries have stepped up security co-operation with key ally the US in recent years to counter North Korea’s threats.

Lee said his administration would lay the groundwork to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons programme through talks with Pyongyang and close co-operation with Washington.

"[Our] policy direction is the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Lee's office quoted him as saying in the interview.

“Phase 1 is a freeze on nuclear weapons and missiles, phase 2 is reduction and phase 3 is denuclearisation.”

North Korea has so far dismissed Lee's peace overtures as “gibberish” and a “pipe dream”.

Reuters

MORE:

Japanese minister joins crowds at controversial shrine to mark 80 years since World War 2 defeat

Japan marked the 80th anniversary of its World War Two defeat on Friday, with at least one cabinet minister joining thousands of visitors at a shrine ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Solitary cell with mattress on floor for South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee will spend her first day in jail on Wednesday in a cell much like the one her husband and ex-president ...
News
1 week ago

South Korea says timeline for US car tariff cut uncertain

South Korea's industry minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Wednesday Seoul needs to hold further discussions with Washington on the timing of the promised ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

North Korea calls South Korea's peace overtures 'great miscalculation'

North Korea has no interest in any policy or proposals for reconciliation from South Korea, the powerful sister of its leader Kim Jong Un said on ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | South Korea's Lee declares disaster zones after floods

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung declared six districts special disaster zones on Tuesday after days of torrential rains left a trail of ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  4. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS
From graduate talent to founder Skills: A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane