A state grains buyer in Syria has issued an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for the submission of price offers is September 15.
Syria’s economy and industry ministry told Reuters on Wednesday a purchase tender would be issued to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat to help cover a domestic supply shortfall.
Reuters reported on August 18 that Syria faced a potential food crisis with the worst drought in 36 years cutting wheat production by about 40% and the cash-strapped government is struggling to secure large-scale purchases.
Traders said shipment in Syria’s new tender is sought within 60 days from the contract award. Partial shipment is allowed but not less than 100,000 tonnes.
Syria had bought about 100,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender reported on March 25, which was believed to be the first large purchase tender since the change of power in Syria late last year.
Reuters
Syria issues tender to buy 200,000 tonnes of wheat, traders say
Image: 123RF/vadymvdrobot
