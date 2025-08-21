World

Syria issues tender to buy 200,000 tonnes of wheat, traders say

21 August 2025 - 13:30 By Michael Hogan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Syria has issued a tender for 200,000 tonnes of wheat. Stock photo
Syria has issued a tender for 200,000 tonnes of wheat. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/vadymvdrobot

A state grains buyer in Syria has issued an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers is September 15.

Syria’s economy and industry ministry told Reuters on Wednesday a purchase tender would be issued to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat to help cover a domestic supply shortfall.

Reuters reported on August 18 that Syria faced a potential food crisis with the worst drought in 36 years cutting wheat production by about 40% and the cash-strapped government is struggling to secure large-scale purchases.

Traders said shipment in Syria’s new tender is sought within 60 days from the contract award. Partial shipment is allowed but not less than 100,000 tonnes.

Syria had bought about 100,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender reported on March 25, which was believed to be the first large purchase tender since the change of power in Syria late last year.

Reuters

MORE:

World faces 'unprecedented' hunger as famine threatens four countries: study

Global hunger levels are at their highest for decades with Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen facing the risk of famine and 70 million people ...
News
8 years ago

Syria’s al-Sharaa hopes for Kurdish deal to prevent conflict

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has expressed hope that his country would avoid military conflict with US-backed Kurdish forces if efforts to ...
News
3 days ago

US aid workers 'lobbied for weeks' to save food stocks from destruction after Trump cuts

With 1,100 tonnes of emergency food rations nearing expiry in a US government warehouse in Dubai after President Donald Trump's aid freeze, it took a ...
News
1 month ago

Syrian forces prepare to redeploy to Sweida despite Israeli warnings

Syrian security forces are preparing to redeploy to the Druze-majority city of Sweida to quell fighting with Bedouin tribes, a Syrian interior ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  4. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS
From graduate talent to founder Skills: A conversation with Wisani Hlangwane