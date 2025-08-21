World

Tens of thousands of European troops needed for Ukraine, union warns

21 August 2025 - 16:17 By Sabine Siebold
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Italian PM Georgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Nato's secretary-general Mark Rutte at the White House Library in Washington DC on August 18 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Italian PM Georgia Meloni, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Nato's secretary-general Mark Rutte at the White House Library in Washington DC on August 18 2025.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS.

European Nato leaders must not be naive when discussing a Ukraine peace force but face up to the reality that they would need to deploy tens of thousands of troops to the country for the long term, says the head of Germany's soldiers' union.

US President Donald Trump is seeking to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv but has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have both spoken in favour of troop deployments in a post-war settlement as part of a coalition of the willing, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also signalling openness to German participation.

Col Andre Wuestner, head of the German Armed Forces Association, on Thursday called on European leaders not to play down the military task but be honest about the challenges, even though any quick ceasefire seemed unlikely.

"It won't be enough to have a handful of generals and smaller military units man a command post in Ukraine," Wuestner, whose organisation represents more than 200,000 active and retired soldiers, told Reuters.

"From the very beginning, it must be made clear to Putin — and backed by international forces — that we are totally serious about security guarantees", he said.

"Serious about supporting Ukraine, serious about securing a ceasefire, and serious about our response should Putin attempt another attack on Ukraine."

A "bluff-and-pray" approach would be downright negligent and increase the risk of an escalation, the colonel warned.

He estimated that each of the big countries in the coalition of the willing, such as Britain, France and Germany, would need to deploy at least 10,000 troops to Ukraine for the long run, posing a huge challenge to their already stretched and under-equipped forces.

"The Europeans remain military dwarfs and are already struggling to meet the new Nato commitments they made at the last summit," Wuestner said. "Europe is still a long way from being able to defend itself independently."

Therefore, there was an urgent need to finally speed up armament and strengthening the European pillar of Nato.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump administration imposes new sanctions on four ICC judges, prosecutors

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, as ...
News
3 hours ago

Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security: Vance

US Vice-President JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees.
News
11 hours ago

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

A day after US President Donald Trump pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit, the path to peace ...
News
1 day ago

'Great honour' to host European leaders, says Trump ahead of Ukraine meeting

US President Donald Trump on Monday foreshadowed his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European officials at the White ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  4. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  5. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS