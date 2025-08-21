World

UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

21 August 2025 - 08:00 By Tim Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres. File photo.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel announced the first steps of an operation to take over Gaza City.

“It is vital to reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza,” that was necessary “to avoid the death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza City would inevitably cause,” Guterres said in Japan where he is attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

Israel, which has called up tens of thousands of army reservists, is pressing ahead with its plan to seize Gaza's biggest urban centre despite international criticism of an operation likely to force the displacement of many more Palestinians. Israel holds about 75% of the Gaza Strip.

The war in Gaza began on October 7 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages including children into Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 60,000 Palestinians, according to enclave's health ministry.

Guterres called for the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas. He also urged Israel to reverse a decision to expand “illegal” settlement construction in the West Bank.

The Israeli settlement plan, which would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, was announced last week and received the final go-ahead from a defence ministry planning commission on Wednesday.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the construction would isolate Palestinian communities living in the area and undermine the possibility of a two-state solution.

Reuters

READ MORE

Israel to call up 50,000 reservists before Gaza City offensive, military official says

Israel will call up 50,000 reservists before a planned offensive to take Gaza City, but most forces that would operate in the Gaza Strip's largest ...
News
1 day ago

Hamas accepts proposed deal for ceasefire with Israel and hostage release, Egyptian source says

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal with Israel that includes the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel's release of some ...
News
2 days ago

Israel in talks to resettle Gaza Palestinians in South Sudan: sources

South Sudan and Israel are discussing a deal to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza in the troubled African nation, three sources told Reuters — ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa
  2. Masemola ‘conceded’ he did not follow prescribed process: Sibiya on his ... South Africa
  3. Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail South Africa
  4. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  5. KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A young girl on her bicycle colliding with rugby posts and a woman ...
Checkers is testing SA’s 1st smart trolley – with built-in scanner and ...