Vance says Europe will have to take 'lion's share' of burden for Ukrainian security

21 August 2025 - 06:49 By Kanishka Singh
"I don't think we should carry the burden here.... The president certainly expects Europe to play the leading role here," Vance told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show.
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago/Pool

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the “lion's share” of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

President Donald Trump wants to strike a peace deal to end Russia's 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine.

One of Ukraine's priorities is security guarantees against Russian aggression. Trump has said he will not put US troops on the ground there but could offer US air support.

European countries have formed a “coalition of the willing” that would commit forces to guarantee Ukraine's security.

With Trump testy about billions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine so far, the White House has said Washington will not continue “writing blank cheques” to fund Kyiv's defence.

Trump wants to shift more responsibility for the costs to European allies.

KEY QUOTES

“I don't think we should carry the burden here ... The president certainly expects Europe to play the leading role here,” Vance told Fox News' The Ingraham Angle show.

“No matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, it's their security and the president has been very clear — they are going to have to step up here.”

CONTEXT

Vance said Russia wants some Ukrainian territory, “most of which they have occupied but some of which they haven't.”

Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said “land-swapping” and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.

Ukraine opposes conceding any territory, a position President Volodymyr Zelensky has said is enshrined in the country's constitution. But Kyiv lacks the military capacity to retake all Russian-held areas and has limited diplomatic leverage to force a withdrawal in the short term.

Reuters

