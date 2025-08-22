World

Iran, European powers to discuss nuclear talks, sanctions: IRNA

22 August 2025 - 10:00 By Nayera Abdallah
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. File photo.
Image: Hamid Forootan/Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi will have a joint phone call with his French, British and German counterparts on Friday to discuss nuclear talks and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.

The three European powers have threatened to activate UN sanctions on Iran under a “snapback” mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. The countries, with the US, contend Iran is using the nuclear programme to potentially develop weapons, which Iran denies.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the US, which were aimed at curbing the Islamic republic's nuclear ambitions, after the US and Israel struck its nuclear sites in June.

Since then, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been unable to access Iran's nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating inspections remain essential.

Reuters

