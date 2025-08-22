World

Taiwan economy minister resigns before expected cabinet reshuffle

22 August 2025 - 17:00 By Ben Blanchard
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te says military strength is not a simple mathematical question of addition and subtraction. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's economy minister said on Friday he had resigned for health reasons, before a widely expected cabinet reshuffle as the government faces domestic challenges including trying to work with an opposition-dominated legislature.

One of the ministry's key roles is overseeing the crucial semiconductor sector in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC.

It also enforces controls to ensure sensitive hi-tech goods do not end up in countries subject to export curbs such as China or Russia, and oversees energy policy.

Kuo Jyh-huei, previously a senior executive of a TSMC supplier, Topco Scientific, assumed the role in May last year as President Lai Ching-te's administration took office.

Kuo said his resignation was based on “health considerations” given the taxing nature of the job.

Kuo has faced criticism from opposition parties for his frequent verbal slip-ups.

“Regarding the criticism and feedback I have received from various sectors during this period, whether directed at policies or at me personally, I sincerely appreciate it and humbly accept it,” he said.

There was no immediate word from the cabinet on his replacement.

Lai has had to contend with opposition parties, who form a majority in parliament, blocking legislation and passing their own, as well as imposing swingeing budget cuts.

Taiwan media said this week a cabinet reshuffle this month was likely and named Kuo as one of the ministers most at risk of being replaced.

Kuo had also been one of the ministers involved in formulating the government's response to President Donald Trump's 20% tariff on goods exported to the US.

Earlier on Friday, digital affairs minister Yennun Huang said he was also stepping down to return to academia.

Reuters

