World

US halts work visas for commercial truck drivers, Rubio says

22 August 2025 - 07:00 By David Shepardson and Jasper Ward
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers', US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a post on X.
'The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers', US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a post on X.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

The US is immediately pausing the issuing of all work visas for commercial truck drivers, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump's administration has taken steps to address concerns about foreign truck drivers who do not speak English. In April Trump signed an executive order directing enforcement of a rule requiring commercial drivers in the US to meet English-proficiency standards.

Earlier this week, transportation secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has launched an investigation into a crash on a Florida highway that killed three people. The crash involved a driver who was an Indian national and did not speak English or have legal authorisation to be in the US, according to Florida and US officials.

Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Police said he attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “official use only” access point blocking traffic and causing the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of three people in a minivan that struck the truck.

Florida officials took custody of Singh in California to return him to the state to face charges.

A lawyer for Singh could not immediately be identified.

While the English-proficiency standard for truckers was long-standing US law, Trump's executive order in April reversed 2016 guidance that inspectors not place commercial drivers out of service if their only violation was lack of English.

Duffy has said failing to adequately enforce driver qualification standards poses serious safety concerns and increases the likelihood of crashes. The FMCSA said in 2023  about 16% of US truck drivers were born outside the US. Last month, Reuters reported Mexican truck drivers in the border city of Ciudad Juarez have begun studying English in efforts to comply with the Trump order.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Trump admin better-placed than courts to release Epstein files: judge

A US judge said on Wednesday that the Trump administration is in a better position than federal courts to release materials that would satisfy public ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Smithsonian focuses too much on 'how bad slavery was': Trump

US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday he will pressure the Smithsonian Institution — a premier museum, education and research complex for US ...
News
1 day ago

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

A day after US President Donald Trump pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit, the path to peace ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  3. US suspends visa processing in Zimbabwe, says embassy Africa
  4. Police destroy another huge consignment of drugs in Gauteng South Africa
  5. 'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths | REUTERS
2025 Nissan Navara Stealth