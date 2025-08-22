US halts work visas for commercial truck drivers, Rubio says

The US is immediately pausing the issuing of all work visas for commercial truck drivers, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio said in a post on X.
President Donald Trump's administration has taken steps to address concerns about foreign truck drivers who do not speak English. In April Trump signed an executive order directing enforcement of a rule requiring commercial drivers in the US to meet English-proficiency standards.
Earlier this week, transportation secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has launched an investigation into a crash on a Florida highway that killed three people. The crash involved a driver who was an Indian national and did not speak English or have legal authorisation to be in the US, according to Florida and US officials.
Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Police said he attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “official use only” access point blocking traffic and causing the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of three people in a minivan that struck the truck.
Florida officials took custody of Singh in California to return him to the state to face charges.
A lawyer for Singh could not immediately be identified.
While the English-proficiency standard for truckers was long-standing US law, Trump's executive order in April reversed 2016 guidance that inspectors not place commercial drivers out of service if their only violation was lack of English.
Duffy has said failing to adequately enforce driver qualification standards poses serious safety concerns and increases the likelihood of crashes. The FMCSA said in 2023 about 16% of US truck drivers were born outside the US. Last month, Reuters reported Mexican truck drivers in the border city of Ciudad Juarez have begun studying English in efforts to comply with the Trump order.
Reuters
US halts work visas for commercial truck drivers, Rubio says
Image: REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo
The US is immediately pausing the issuing of all work visas for commercial truck drivers, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio said in a post on X.
President Donald Trump's administration has taken steps to address concerns about foreign truck drivers who do not speak English. In April Trump signed an executive order directing enforcement of a rule requiring commercial drivers in the US to meet English-proficiency standards.
Earlier this week, transportation secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has launched an investigation into a crash on a Florida highway that killed three people. The crash involved a driver who was an Indian national and did not speak English or have legal authorisation to be in the US, according to Florida and US officials.
Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Police said he attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “official use only” access point blocking traffic and causing the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of three people in a minivan that struck the truck.
Florida officials took custody of Singh in California to return him to the state to face charges.
A lawyer for Singh could not immediately be identified.
While the English-proficiency standard for truckers was long-standing US law, Trump's executive order in April reversed 2016 guidance that inspectors not place commercial drivers out of service if their only violation was lack of English.
Duffy has said failing to adequately enforce driver qualification standards poses serious safety concerns and increases the likelihood of crashes. The FMCSA said in 2023 about 16% of US truck drivers were born outside the US. Last month, Reuters reported Mexican truck drivers in the border city of Ciudad Juarez have begun studying English in efforts to comply with the Trump order.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump admin better-placed than courts to release Epstein files: judge
WATCH | Smithsonian focuses too much on 'how bad slavery was': Trump
Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos