Zelensky says Russia doing 'everything' to stop his meeting with Putin

22 August 2025 - 18:00 By Yuliia Dysa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Russia is doing everything it can to stop a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin taking place, and urged Ukraine's allies to put fresh sanctions on Moscow if it shows no interest in peace.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Zelensky said they had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine by other states.

He said the guarantees should be similar to Nato's Article 5, which considers an attack on one member of the alliance as an attack against all.

“This is the beginning of a big undertaking, and it is not easy, because guarantees consist of what our partners can give Ukraine, as well as what the Ukrainian army should be like, and where we can find opportunities for the army to maintain its strength,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also called on his country's allies to pressure Russia into “at least a minimally productive position”.

Zelensky has called repeatedly for Putin to meet him, and US President Donald Trump said the Russian president had agreed to such a meeting on a call with him during a visit to Washington by European leaders.

“The Russians are doing everything they can to prevent the meeting from taking place,” Zelensky said on Friday.

“Unlike Russia, Ukraine is not afraid of any meeting with leaders.”

Reuters

