World

France summons US ambassador over anti-Semitism allegations

25 August 2025 - 11:47 By Elizabeth Pineau and Gabriel Stargardter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Image: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/ File photo

France summoned the American ambassador Charles Kushner after he wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging France had failed to do enough to stem anti-Semitic violence, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son is married to US President Donald Trump's daughter, published the open letter in the Wall Street Journal amid deep divides between France and the US and Israel.

In the letter, he urged French President Emmanuel Macron to more urgently enforce hate-crime laws and tone down criticism of Israel, saying French government statements about recognising a Palestinian state have fuelled anti-Semitic incidents in France.

“France has learnt of the allegations made by US ambassador Charles Kushner, who, in a letter to the president of the republic, expressed concern about the rise in anti-Semitic acts in France and noted the alleged lack of sufficient action by the French authorities to combat them,” the ministry said.

“The ambassador's allegations are unacceptable,” it said, adding Kushner would be due to appear on Monday.

Kushner's letter follows another sent to Macron by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week in which Netanyahu accused Macron of contributing to anti-Semitism by calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Macron has emerged as one of the more forceful critics of Netanyahu's prosecution of the war in Gaza, particularly with regard to Palestinian civilian casualties, while Trump has steadfastly supported the Israeli leader.

“Public statements haranguing Israel and gestures towards recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence and endanger Jewish life in France. In today's world, anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism — plain and simple,” Kushner wrote.

Kushner's son Jared is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before their wedding in 2009. They have three children who are being raised Jewish.

Macron has publicly criticised anti-Semitism as antithetical to French values and increased security to protect synagogues and other Jewish centres in response to anti-Semitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict.

Reuters

MORE:

Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa kill six, wound dozens

Israeli strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday in retaliation for Houthi missiles fired towards Israel, with a Houthi health official saying ...
News
4 hours ago

Netanyahu says Israel to resume Gaza negotiations to end war and free hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all hostages held in Gaza and an ...
News
3 days ago

UN chief urges immediate Gaza ceasefire, warns of casualties from Israeli operation

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel announced the first steps of an operation to ...
News
4 days ago

Trump administration imposes new sanctions on four ICC judges, prosecutors

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, as ...
News
3 days ago

Hamas accepts proposed deal for ceasefire with Israel and hostage release, Egyptian source says

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal with Israel that includes the return of half the hostages held in Gaza and Israel's release of some ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. MTN SA's fight to regain market share South Africa
  3. KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured ... South Africa
  4. Man arrested after woman, 87, shot dead at Gqeberha retirement village South Africa
  5. Usindiso fire survivors face new terror South Africa

Latest Videos

Why are glaciers melting faster than ever? | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 August 2025