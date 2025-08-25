A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain's Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 9.24am (8.24am GMT) over a report that a helicopter had crashed in a field near Ventnor.
A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.
Authorities have not released further details.
Reuters
Helicopter crashes into field on Isle of Wight
Image: 123RF/fotoluminate
A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain's Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 9.24am (8.24am GMT) over a report that a helicopter had crashed in a field near Ventnor.
A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.
Authorities have not released further details.
Reuters
MORE:
Light aircraft crashes near George
WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach
WATCH | Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash
Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media
FAA planning more helicopter route changes after fatal collision
AU chopper that crashed at Mogadishu airport belongs to Ugandan military
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos