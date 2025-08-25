World

Helicopter crashes into field on Isle of Wight

25 August 2025 - 14:00 By Sam Tabahriti
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Stock photo.
A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotoluminate

A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain's Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 9.24am (8.24am GMT) over a report that a helicopter had crashed in a field near Ventnor.

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.

Authorities have not released further details.

Reuters

MORE:

Light aircraft crashes near George

Two injured treated on the scene and taken to hospital
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach

Search and rescue teams are at the scene of an aeroplane crash at Suncoast Beach in Durban.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

Ghana's defence minister Edward Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday along with four other officials and three airforce ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media

At least four people were killed after a civil protection surveillance plane crashed at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in the north Algerian town of ...
News
2 weeks ago

FAA planning more helicopter route changes after fatal collision

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it is planning additional helicopter route changes near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ...
News
3 weeks ago

AU chopper that crashed at Mogadishu airport belongs to Ugandan military

A Ugandan military helicopter deployed with the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed at Mogadishu airport on Wednesday, a Ugandan ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  3. MTN SA's fight to regain market share South Africa
  4. KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured ... South Africa
  5. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep104 | Foton Tunland, Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, VW Golf 7 TSI, ...
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah