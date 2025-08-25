World

Israel 'will reduce troops in Lebanon if Beirut takes steps to disarm Hezbollah'

25 August 2025 - 14:45 By Alexander Cornwell
A man reacts as he holds the equipment used by Palestinian cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who was a contractor for Reuters, at the site where he was killed with other journalists and people in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video shot on August 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Israel on Monday signalled it will scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese armed forces take action to disarm Iran-backed Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah.

The announcement from the Israeli prime minister's office came a day after Benjamin Netanyahu met US envoy Tom Barrak, who has been heavily involved in a plan that would disarm Hezbollah and withdraw Israeli forces from Lebanon.

“If the Lebanese armed forces take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction” by the Israeli military, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

The statement did not explicitly say if Israeli forces would fully withdraw from the five positions they hold in Lebanon.

The Israeli military has maintained a presence in southern Lebanon near the border since agreeing to a US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah in November.

Israel was to withdraw its forces within two months and Lebanon's armed forces were to take control of the country's south, territory that has long been a stronghold for Hezbollah.

This month Lebanon's cabinet tasked the army with drawing up a plan to establish state control over arms by December, a challenge to Hezbollah, which has rejected calls to disarm.

The prime minister's office described the Lebanese cabinet's decision to back the move as a momentous decision. Israel stood “ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah”, it said without saying what support it could provide.

Barrak, the US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, has said Israel should comply with the plan for Hezbollah disarmament, which would mean the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The Israeli military continues to carry out periodic air strikes in Lebanon it said targeted Hezbollah militants and facilities used by the group to store weapons.

Palestinian factions in Lebanon surrendered some weapons to the armed forces last week as part of the disarmament plan.

Reuters 

