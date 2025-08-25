World

Russia and Ukraine stage new prisoner exchange after UAE mediation

25 August 2025 - 10:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A still image from a video released by the Russian defence ministry shows what it said to be Russian service personnel captured by Ukrainian forces and released during the latest exchange of prisoners of war in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unknown location in Belarus, in this image taken from footage released on August 24 2025.
A still image from a video released by the Russian defence ministry shows what it said to be Russian service personnel captured by Ukrainian forces and released during the latest exchange of prisoners of war in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, at an unknown location in Belarus, in this image taken from footage released on August 24 2025.
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 146 prisoners of war from each side on Sunday after mediation by the UAE, the Russian defence ministry and the Ukrainian president said.

The Russian ministry said the freed Russians were in Belarus receiving psychological and medical assistance.

Ukraine also returned to Moscow eight Russian citizens, residents of the Kursk region, the ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writing on the Telegram messaging app, announced the exchange had taken place but gave no figures.

The president posted pictures of smiling returnees, saying most of them had been in captivity since 2022 when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour. He said a journalist taken prisoner a month after the invasion was among them.

Zelensky thanked the UAE for its role in overseeing the swap.

JD Vance says Russia has made significant concessions towards Ukraine peace deal

US vice president JD Vance said Russia has made "significant concessions" toward a negotiated settlement in its war with Ukraine and was confident ...
News
5 hours ago

“The exchanges are continuing. Perhaps that is possible because of our soldiers who are increasing the exchange fund for Ukraine,” the president wrote, referring to the capture of Russian servicemen.

The Ukrainian military confirmed 146 prisoners from each side had been swapped.

Vladimir Medinsky, who has led the Russian side in three rounds of talks on a settlement in Turkey since May, said Ukraine was being slow in returning civilians to Kursk, a Russian region where Kyiv's forces staged a mass incursion a year ago.

He said more than 20 residents were waiting to go home.

“Three months have passed and residents of the Kursk region are not being returned, but are being exchanged in small groups for some people needed by Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram. “Russia is engaged in painful bargaining to get civilians returned.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zelensky says Russia doing 'everything' to stop his meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Russia is doing everything it can to stop a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin taking ...
News
2 days ago

With no Ukraine peace deal, Trump again threatens Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump renewed a threat to impose sanctions on Russia on Friday if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in ...
News
2 days ago

Tens of thousands of European troops needed for Ukraine, union warns

European Nato leaders must not be naive when discussing a Ukraine peace force but face up to the reality that they would need to deploy tens of ...
News
3 days ago

Russia attacks important Ukrainian gas compressor station, say sources

Russia attacked a gas compressor station in eastern Ukraine that is important for getting gas into storage facilities for the winter heating season, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. MTN SA's fight to regain market share South Africa
  3. KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured ... South Africa
  4. Man arrested after woman, 87, shot dead at Gqeberha retirement village South Africa
  5. Usindiso fire survivors face new terror South Africa

Latest Videos

Why are glaciers melting faster than ever? | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 August 2025