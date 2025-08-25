Seven coastal provinces in Vietnam banned boats from leaving shore early on Sunday, Tien Phong newspaper reported.
Vietnam Airlines cancelled at least 22 flights to and from central cities on Sunday and Monday. Vietjet Aviation said it was cancelling or delaying flights but did not provide details.
China's Sanya, renowned for seafront resorts and sandy beaches, closed tourist attractions, shuttered businesses and suspended public transport.
China's weather agency forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds in Hainan and nearby Guangdong province and Guangxi region, with areas in Hainan set to receive as much as 320mm of rain from Sunday to Monday.
Sanya issued a red typhoon alert on Sunday morning, the highest in China's colour-coded warning system, and raised its emergency response to the most severe level, according to posts on the local government's WeChat account.
City officials convened a meeting on Saturday night, urging preparations for “worst-case scenarios”, the government said.
All classes and construction were suspended, and shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets were closed from Sunday. Vessels have been ordered to stop operating in Sanya's waters.
Since July, record rainfall has lashed China's north and south in what meteorologists have described as extreme weather linked to climate change.
Natural disasters including flooding and drought caused 52.15bn yuan (R127bn) in direct economic losses in China last month, affecting millions of people and leaving 295 dead or missing, data from the ministry of emergency management showed.
The Vietnamese government likened the strength of Kajiki to that of Yagi, which battered the country less than a year ago, killing about 300 people and causing $3.3bn (R57.6bn) of property damage.
Reuters
Vietnam plans mass evacuation, China’s Sanya shuts as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Image: Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS/ File photo
Vietnam announced plans to evacuate more than half a million people and ordered boats to stay ashore, while the southern Chinese city of Sanya closed businesses and public transport on Sunday as the two countries braced for an intensifying Typhoon Kajiki.
The storm was forecast to “brush past” the southern coast of China's island province of Hainan from Sunday night before heading for Vietnam, China's national meteorological centre said.
As of 9am GMT, the storm had gained strength, with winds reaching 166km/h, according to Vietnam's national weather forecast agency.
It is likely to strengthen further with wind speeds as high as 180km/h, China's weather forecaster said.
Authorities in Vietnam plan to evacuate more than 586,000 people from the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where the typhoon was forecast to make landfall early on Monday, state media reported.
The government said people in the projected path should not go outdoors after 2pm GMT on Sunday, and soldiers were standing by to help.
Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul
Seven coastal provinces in Vietnam banned boats from leaving shore early on Sunday, Tien Phong newspaper reported.
Vietnam Airlines cancelled at least 22 flights to and from central cities on Sunday and Monday. Vietjet Aviation said it was cancelling or delaying flights but did not provide details.
China's Sanya, renowned for seafront resorts and sandy beaches, closed tourist attractions, shuttered businesses and suspended public transport.
China's weather agency forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds in Hainan and nearby Guangdong province and Guangxi region, with areas in Hainan set to receive as much as 320mm of rain from Sunday to Monday.
Sanya issued a red typhoon alert on Sunday morning, the highest in China's colour-coded warning system, and raised its emergency response to the most severe level, according to posts on the local government's WeChat account.
City officials convened a meeting on Saturday night, urging preparations for “worst-case scenarios”, the government said.
All classes and construction were suspended, and shopping centres, restaurants and supermarkets were closed from Sunday. Vessels have been ordered to stop operating in Sanya's waters.
Since July, record rainfall has lashed China's north and south in what meteorologists have described as extreme weather linked to climate change.
Natural disasters including flooding and drought caused 52.15bn yuan (R127bn) in direct economic losses in China last month, affecting millions of people and leaving 295 dead or missing, data from the ministry of emergency management showed.
The Vietnamese government likened the strength of Kajiki to that of Yagi, which battered the country less than a year ago, killing about 300 people and causing $3.3bn (R57.6bn) of property damage.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | Shanghai relocates hundreds of thousands due to tropical storm
Death toll rises to 12 as Thailand and Malaysia face worst floods in decades
Storm-plagued Philippines evacuates 24,000 before super typhoon arrives
Weaker but still powerful, Typhoon Krathon slams into Taiwan: two dead
Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises troops
Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, suspends work, cancels flights
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos