World

Australia blames Iran for two anti-Semitic attacks, vows to expel envoy

26 August 2025 - 09:13 By Christine Chen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Australian security intelligence organisation assesses Iran was behind anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Australian security intelligence organisation assesses Iran was behind anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
Image: AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of carrying out two anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023 Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in anti-Semitic vandalism and arson.

Australia's security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, Albanese told a press briefing.

“Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but the Australian security intelligence organisation (Asio) assesses it was behind the attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year, and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6.”

The Asio said it was likely Iran had directed other attacks, he said.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said.

“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community.”

Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding his government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australia’s Victoria to start anti-hate task force after Melbourne synagogue arson

Australia's Victoria state will set up an anti-hate task force to help frame laws giving police more powers to tackle violent protests as it ...
News
1 month ago

Australian authorities condemn arson attack on Melbourne synagogue

Australian authorities on Saturday condemned what they said was an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers in the building, the latest ...
News
1 month ago

Two nurses in Australia suspended for 'making antisemitic comments'

Two nurses in a Sydney hospital have been suspended for allegedly threatening to kill Jewish patients and refusing to treat them.
News
6 months ago

Australian police foil antisemitic attack involving explosives

Australian police said on Wednesday they foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives, in an escalation of ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  3. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  4. Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police South Africa
  5. Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees