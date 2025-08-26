Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of carrying out two anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023 Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in anti-Semitic vandalism and arson.
Australia's security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, Albanese told a press briefing.
“Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but the Australian security intelligence organisation (Asio) assesses it was behind the attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year, and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6.”
The Asio said it was likely Iran had directed other attacks, he said.
“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said.
“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community.”
Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding his government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.
Reuters
Australia blames Iran for two anti-Semitic attacks, vows to expel envoy
Image: AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
