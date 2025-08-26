World

China calls for state-owned firms to boost industrial aid to Tibet

26 August 2025 - 12:30 By Liz Lee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
China urged more projects such as what will be the world's largest hydropower project located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and a railway connecting Tibet to Sichuan.
China urged more projects such as what will be the world's largest hydropower project located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and a railway connecting Tibet to Sichuan.
Image: 123 RF / zgsxycll / File photo

Chinese state-owned enterprises should deepen industrial aid to Tibet, including increasing infrastructure investment and development, China's state assets regulator said on Tuesday.

The commission overseeing state-owned assets emphasised more targeted measures, including developing advantageous industries that suit local conditions in Tibet, a region shaped by mountains and arid weather in China's southwest that borders India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

It urged more projects such as what will be the world's largest hydropower project located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River and a railway connecting Tibet to Sichuan, and encouraged state-owned firms to step up funds to improve local livelihoods.

The instructions came days after President Xi Jinping visited Tibet last week to mark the 60th anniversary of Beijing founding the autonomous region in a celebration featuring songs, dances and placards floating through a parade in the capital Lhasa that told all to heed the Communist Party's leadership.

The regulator also underscored employment assistance, including for university graduates, and further enhancing national unity in Tibet.

It said: “Through project construction, industrial cooperation and cultural exchange, we should better contribute to border stability and security.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

China’s new mega dam triggers fears of water war in India

India fears a planned Chinese mega-dam in Tibet will reduce water flows on a major river by up to 85% during the dry season, according to four ...
News
1 day ago

Why China's neighbours are worried about its new mega-dam project

China has broken ground on what it says will be the world's largest hydropower project, a $170bn (R2.98-trillion) feat capable of generating enough ...
News
1 month ago

Powerful earthquake kills at least 53 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said, ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  3. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  4. Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on ... South Africa
  5. Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police South Africa

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Ministry of Justice briefs media on the Madlanga Commission hearings ...