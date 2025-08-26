World

Marshall Islands parliament burns down in overnight fire

26 August 2025 - 15:50 By Kirsty Needham
A fire burns at the national parliament of the Marshall Islands, in Majuro, Marshall Islands, on August 26 2025, in this screengrab obtained from social media.
Image: Chewy Lin/via REUTERS

Fire has destroyed the national parliament of the Marshall Islands, fire and police officials in the Pacific island nation said on Tuesday, adding the blaze had been put out.

The Marshall Islands fire department said in a telephone interview half of the parliament building, known as the Nitijela, had been burnt down in a fire that broke out overnight.

The remaining structure cannot be used, a police official told Reuters by telephone, confirming the parliament had been destroyed.

A fire truck had responded to the blaze, he added.

The Pacific archipelago, midway between Hawaii and Australia, has a population of about 42,000, with half living in the capital Majuro.

Its major diplomatic relationships are a compact of free association with the US, which provides economic assistance in return for military access and diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

President Hilda Heine's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan foreign minister Lin Chia-lung expressed his condolences to the country for the fire. Taiwan will remain in communication with the Marshall Islands' government and “provide necessary assistance in a timely manner”, the ministry added, without elaborating.

Reuters

