The US has ordered additional ships to the southern Caribbean as part of President Donald Trump's effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels, two sources briefed on the deployment said on Monday.
The USS Lake Erie, a guided missile cruiser, and the USS Newport News, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, will arrive in the region by early next week, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.
The sources declined to detail the specific mission of the deployments but said recent movements are aimed at addressing threats to US national security from specially designated “narco-terrorist organisations” in the region.
Last week sources told Reuters the US has ordered an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean as part of the same effort.
The USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima and USS Fort Lauderdale were to have arrived off the coast of Venezuela by Sunday. The ships are carrying 4,500 service members, including 2,200 marines, the sources said. Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border.
The Trump administration designated Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and other drug gangs as well as Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua as global terrorist organisations in February, as Trump stepped up immigration enforcement against alleged gang members.
Reuters
US orders more ships to southern Caribbean with eye on drug cartels, sources say
Image: US Navy/Bill Mesta/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
