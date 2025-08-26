World

US orders more ships to southern Caribbean with eye on drug cartels, sources say

26 August 2025 - 11:52 By Steve Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Donald Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border.
Donald Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border.
Image: US Navy/Bill Mesta/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo

The US has ordered additional ships to the southern Caribbean as part of President Donald Trump's effort to address threats from Latin American drug cartels, two sources briefed on the deployment said on Monday.

The USS Lake Erie, a guided missile cruiser, and the USS Newport News, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, will arrive in the region by early next week, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.

The sources declined to detail the specific mission of the deployments but said recent movements are aimed at addressing threats to US national security from specially designated “narco-terrorist organisations” in the region.

Last week sources told Reuters the US has ordered an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean as part of the same effort.

The USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima and USS Fort Lauderdale were to have arrived off the coast of Venezuela by Sunday. The ships are carrying 4,500 service members, including 2,200 marines, the sources said. Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the US southern border.

The Trump administration designated Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and other drug gangs as well as Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua as global terrorist organisations in February, as Trump stepped up immigration enforcement against alleged gang members.

Reuters

MORE:

‘Ketamine queen’ to plead guilty to supplying dose that killed actor Matthew Perry

The accused Los Angeles drug dealer known as the “ketamine queen” has agreed to plead guilty to charges that she supplied the dose of the ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

US to impose visa restrictions on officials, alleging ties to Cuban labour programme

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday took steps to revoke or restrict visas for some African, Caribbean and Brazilian officials who ...
News
1 week ago

Costa Rica detains ex-security minister on drug trafficking charges

Costa Rica's judicial police said on Monday they detained a former security minister and ex-judge on drug trafficking charges following an ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  3. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  4. Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police South Africa
  5. Trial of KZN man who 'beheaded granny and played with her head' to start on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 August 2025
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees