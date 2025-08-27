World

France returns three colonial era human skulls to Madagascar

27 August 2025 - 07:00 By Clotaire Achi
French culture minister Rachida Dati at the ceremony to mark the return of three Sakalava skulls, those of two warriors and one believed to be that of slain Malagasy King Toera, taken by French troops during the colonisation of Madagascar in the late 19th century at the culture ministry in Paris on August 26 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

France on Tuesday returned three colonial era skulls held in a Paris museum to Madagascar 128 years after they were taken to France, including one believed to be that of a Malagasy king killed by French troops.

A skull presumed to be that of King Toera and two others from the Sakalava ethnic group were formally handed over at a ceremony held at the French culture ministry.

France has sought to confront its colonial past by returning artefacts and human remains from its museums to their countries of origin. This is the first restitution under a law passed in 2023 that facilitates the return of human remains from France's public collections.

French culture minister Rachida Dati described the return of the skulls that had been stored at the Museum of National History in Paris as an “historic event” between France and Madagascar.

“The ceremony also symbolises the completion of a historical, scientific and memorial process between our two nations,” she said.

Her Madagascar counterpart, Volamiranty Donna Mara, hailed the return of the skulls as “a significant moment for the Sakalava community and the nation”, saying the remains had great cultural and emotional importance.

“They are not collectors' items, they are the invisible and indelible link that unites our present to our past,” Mara said.

“Their absence has been, for 128 years, an open wound in the hearts of the Big Island and particularly of the Sakalava community of Menabe,” Mara said.

Mara said the Malagasy government plans to honour the remains in a tribute coinciding with the anniversary of King Toera's execution in late August 1897 at Ambiky during France's colonisation of the Indian Ocean island.

Reuters

