Manhunt continues in Australian bush for ‘heavily armed’ suspect after two police officers shot dead

A police manhunt in Australia's rugged alpine bushland entered a second day on Wednesday after a “heavily armed” gunman allegedly shot dead two officers and injured another when they served a warrant at his rural property in the state of Victoria.
Victoria police said the suspected gunman, identified as 56-year-old Dezi Freeman, was a local man with expert knowledge of bushcraft and in possession of many powerful firearms.
“I can confirm the suspect in the horrific event is at large,” Victoria police chief commissioner Mike Bush said at a news conference on Wednesday.
“The hunt will continue until we find him.”
On Tuesday a team of 10 police officers, including members of the sexual offences and child investigation team, arrived at Freeman's property in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne, to execute a search warrant.
Freeman, also known as “Filby”, is alleged to have fired at the group, killing a 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable and seriously injuring a detective before fleeing on foot into dense bushland, police said.
Police said Freeman’s partner and children had been located safely overnight amid speculation they had been taken hostage.
Porepunkah is home to around 1,000 residents and is located at the base of Australia’s alpine ranges.
Bush said winter weather in the region made search conditions “tough going” for police and Freeman “will know the area better than us”.
“He understands bushcraft well, which provides a challenge for us,” Bush said, adding Freeman was “heavily armed” with many firearms and urging the local community to stay indoors.
Local media outlets reported police believed Freeman was a “sovereign citizen” who believes the government is illegitimate.
Court documents show Freeman campaigned against Covid-19 lockdowns and attempted to prosecute then Victorian state premier Dan Andrews for treason and fraud in 2021.
Reuters
Manhunt continues in Australian bush for ‘heavily armed’ suspect after two police officers shot dead
Image: Simon Dallinger/AAP Image/via REUTERS
A police manhunt in Australia's rugged alpine bushland entered a second day on Wednesday after a “heavily armed” gunman allegedly shot dead two officers and injured another when they served a warrant at his rural property in the state of Victoria.
Victoria police said the suspected gunman, identified as 56-year-old Dezi Freeman, was a local man with expert knowledge of bushcraft and in possession of many powerful firearms.
“I can confirm the suspect in the horrific event is at large,” Victoria police chief commissioner Mike Bush said at a news conference on Wednesday.
“The hunt will continue until we find him.”
On Tuesday a team of 10 police officers, including members of the sexual offences and child investigation team, arrived at Freeman's property in Porepunkah, about 300km northeast of Melbourne, to execute a search warrant.
Freeman, also known as “Filby”, is alleged to have fired at the group, killing a 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable and seriously injuring a detective before fleeing on foot into dense bushland, police said.
Police said Freeman’s partner and children had been located safely overnight amid speculation they had been taken hostage.
Porepunkah is home to around 1,000 residents and is located at the base of Australia’s alpine ranges.
Bush said winter weather in the region made search conditions “tough going” for police and Freeman “will know the area better than us”.
“He understands bushcraft well, which provides a challenge for us,” Bush said, adding Freeman was “heavily armed” with many firearms and urging the local community to stay indoors.
Local media outlets reported police believed Freeman was a “sovereign citizen” who believes the government is illegitimate.
Court documents show Freeman campaigned against Covid-19 lockdowns and attempted to prosecute then Victorian state premier Dan Andrews for treason and fraud in 2021.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Australia blames Iran for two anti-Semitic attacks, vows to expel envoy
Australia mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘left me half alive’, says only surviving victim
YouTube, others 'turning a blind eye' to child abuse material: Australia regulator
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos