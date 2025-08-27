World

Shooting at church and school in Minneapolis, suspect 'contained'

Five children in hospital

27 August 2025 - 17:33 By Brendan O'Brien
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Law enforcement officers gather outside Annunciation Church after a mass shooting, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the US, on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Annunciation Church after a mass shooting, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the US, on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Tim Evans

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a Catholic church and school in the south end of the US city on Wednesday, and authorities said the shooter had been “contained”.

CNN reported that five children were being treated at one hospital. It is unclear if there were any other casualties.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school with students from preschool through eighth grade, according to its website.

The first day of the school year was Monday, based on a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said in a post that DHS is monitoring the situation and was in communication with local authorities.

Reuters

MORE:

Trump takes over DC police in extraordinary move, deploys national guard in capital

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was deploying 800 national guard troops to Washington and temporarily taking over the city's police ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | NYC skyscraper shooter’s ‘suicide note’ blamed NFL for brain disease

The man who killed four people with an assault-style rifle inside a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper was carrying a "suicide note" blaming the National ...
News
4 weeks ago

Gunman kills at least nine in attack on Austrian secondary school

A gunman killed at least nine people in an attack at a secondary school in the southern Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

An Egyptian national charged with tossing petrol bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring a dozen people, planned his attack for a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  2. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  3. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  4. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  5. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa

Latest Videos

Tinubu Welcomes Petrobras Back to Nigeria After 5-Year Break
Shooting reported at Catholic school in Minneapolis, governor says