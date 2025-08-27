Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a Catholic church and school in the south end of the US city on Wednesday, and authorities said the shooter had been “contained”.
CNN reported that five children were being treated at one hospital. It is unclear if there were any other casualties.
“There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained,” the City of Minneapolis said on X.
The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school with students from preschool through eighth grade, according to its website.
Shooting at church and school in Minneapolis, suspect 'contained'
Five children in hospital
Image: REUTERS/Tim Evans
The first day of the school year was Monday, based on a post on the school’s Facebook page.
Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said in a post that DHS is monitoring the situation and was in communication with local authorities.
Reuters
