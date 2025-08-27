World

Taiwan's denial of communist role in World War 2 is 'blasphemy', China says

27 August 2025 - 12:59 By Liz Lee and Ben Blanchard
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A military orchestra plays during training before a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2, in Beijing, China, on August 20 2025.
A military orchestra plays during training before a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2, in Beijing, China, on August 20 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

China said on Wednesday Taiwan was “blaspheming” the sacrifices of those who died fighting Japan in World War 2 by denying the role of the Communist Party and denounced Taipei's call for Taiwanese to stay away from Beijing's commemorations.

This year's 80th anniversary of the end of the war, preceded in China by Japan's 1931 takeover of eastern Manchuria and its subsequent invasion of the rest of the country in 1937, has set off a bitter battle of narratives between Beijing and Taipei.

Taiwan says China's governing Communist Party is falsely claiming credit for leading the fighting when most of it was done by Republic of China forces, whose government then fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war.

Democratically-governed Taiwan retains the Republic of China as its formal name.

Taiwan was “slandering and obliterating” the Communist Party's role as the country's “backbone” in fighting Japan, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan affairs office, said in Beijing.

“This is a grave blasphemy against all the loyal martyrs and heroes and a shameless betrayal of the Chinese nation,” Zhu told a press briefing.

Taiwan has urged people not to attend Beijing's large-scale military parade next week for the anniversary and threatened punishment such as pension suspension, for current or former senior defence, intelligence or diplomatic officials who do.

Zhu said the war anniversary should be commemorated by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and representatives from Taiwan had been invited to China's events, but gave no details.

“Our compatriots in Taiwan should not, and cannot, be absent from the relevant commemorative activities.”

Threats, intimidation, interference or obstruction of Taiwanese taking part by the governing Democratic Progressive Party were “despicable acts that betray history and the nation”, she added.

China is also marking the anniversary of the handover of Taiwan, a Japanese colony from 1895 to 1945, to the Chinese government at the war's end.

Taiwan calls that another distorted claim, saying sovereignty was ceded to the Republic of China, not the People's Republic of China, which only came into existence in 1949 with Mao Zedong's revolution.

China views Taiwan as its own territory, a sovereignty claim rejected by the island's government, which says only its people can decide their future.

Reuters

MORE:

Taiwan economy minister resigns before expected cabinet reshuffle

Taiwan's economy minister said on Friday he had resigned for health reasons, before a widely expected cabinet reshuffle as the government faces ...
News
4 days ago

Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul

A large swathe of southern and eastern Taiwan shut down on Wednesday and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of the arrival later in the day of ...
News
2 weeks ago

China's military says it 'drove away' US destroyer near Scarborough Shoal

China's military said on Wednesday it monitored and “drove away” a US destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the busy waterway ...
News
2 weeks ago

Thai gallery removes China-focused artworks after ‘pressure’ from Beijing

One of Thailand’s top art galleries removed, at China's request, materials about Beijing's treatment of ethnic minorities and Hong Kong from an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taiwanese rocket fails to achieve Japan's first foreign launch

Taiwanese private rocket company TiSpace terminated the flight of one of its rockets shortly after lift-off in northern Japan on Saturday, failing to ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Taiwan launches annual war games with simulated attacks

Taiwan launched its largest military drills on Wednesday, starting with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure ahead of a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. A dream grounded by cost: Student pilot crowdfunds for flight hours South Africa
  4. State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application South Africa
  5. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa

Latest Videos

Suzuki Jimny versus Land Rover Defender 130
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 27 August 2025