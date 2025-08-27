Three children dead, 17 injured in Minneapolis school shooting

Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on schoolchildren who were attending Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities said.

The assailant, wielding a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, fired dozens of rounds through the church windows, officials said. The shooter then took his own life.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara told reporters.

The shooting occurred two days after school started at Annunciation Catholic school, a private elementary school with about 395 students. The school is connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, and both are located in a residential area in the southeast part of Minnesota's largest city. Local TV showed parents ducking under yellow police crime tape and leading students out of the school.

Officials said the shooter wore black clothing, was in his early 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history. They did not provide his name and said they were trying to identify a motive.

Children's Minnesota, a local hospital system, said it was treating six children. CNN reported that five children were being treated at one hospital. It is unclear if there were any other casualties.