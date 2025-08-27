World

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

27 August 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward
US special envoy Steve Witkoff says Israel is open to continuing discussions with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday President Donald Trump would chair a meeting about Gaza at the White House on Wednesday, and added Washington expects Israel's war in the Palestinian territory to be settled by the end of the year.

The US state department separately said secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday. It released the information in a regular next day public schedule that said their meeting at the state department would be held in the afternoon.

Trump had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign, but almost seven months into his term that stated goal remains elusive.

Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months and ended when Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on March 18. In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fueled criticism of Israel over the worsening conditions.

When asked on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier show if there is a post-war plan for Gaza, Witkoff said: "Yes, we've got a big meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day."

He did not elaborate further and did not list the meeting's participants.

When asked if Israel be doing anything differently to end the war and secure the release of hostages, Witkoff said: "We think we're going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year."

Witkoff said Israel was open to continuing discussions with Palestinian militant group Hamas. He said Hamas had signaled it was open to a settlement.

US ally Israel's devastating assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. It has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and prompted accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts that Israel denies.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered in October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, Israeli tallies show.

Reuters

