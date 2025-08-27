US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday US colleges would struggle without Chinese students amid backlash from his base after he suggested he could let 600,000 Chinese college students into the country as part of trade talks with the economic rival.
Reuters
WATCH | Trump says US colleges would struggle without Chinese students
Reuters
