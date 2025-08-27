World

WATCH | Trump says US colleges would struggle without Chinese students

27 August 2025 - 09:20 By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday  US colleges would struggle without Chinese students amid backlash from his base after he suggested he could let 600,000 Chinese college students into the country as part of trade talks with the economic rival.

Reuters

