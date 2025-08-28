The Kremlin said on Thursday it was still interested in pursuing peace talks on Ukraine despite a large and deadly overnight strike by Russia on Kyiv.
Ukrainian officials said the attack had killed at least 15 people, including four children, in a strike on the Ukrainian capital that President Volodymyr Zelensky said was Moscow's answer to diplomatic efforts to end its war.
Asked if there was a contradiction between Moscow's stated desire to make progress in peace talks and the attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters both sides were continuing to attack each other but that Russia was still interested in achieving its goals via diplomacy.
Russian forces were continuing to target Ukrainian military and military-related infrastructure, he said. Peskov has repeatedly said Russia does not deliberately target civilians.
He said Ukraine was continuing its own strikes against Russian infrastructure too, including against civilian infrastructure.
“The special military operation continues. You can see that strikes on Russian infrastructure, often on Russian civilian infrastructure, by the Kyiv regime are also continuing.
“The Russian armed forces are also carrying out their tasks. As stated, they continue to strike military and military-related infrastructure.
“The strikes are successful, the targets are being destroyed, and the special military operation continues. At the same time, Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means.”
Reuters
Kremlin 'remains interested' in pursuing Ukraine peace talks despite overnight strike on Kyiv
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
