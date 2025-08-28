World

Russia dismisses report that its surveillance drones are flying over US weapons routes in Germany

28 August 2025 - 13:18 By Shivani Tanna
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Asked about the report by journalists, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.
Asked about the report by journalists, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a New York Times (NYT) report that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes the US and its allies use to ferry military supplies through eastern Germany.

The NYT cited US and other Western officials.

Asked about the report by journalists, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story properly.

“But it’s hard to imagine because then the Germans would have seen it clearly and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, all this looks more like another newspaper fake,” he said.

Reuters

MORE:

Russian-backed head of Donetsk says Moscow must capture canal from Ukraine to solve water crisis

The head of the Russian-held Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine said a water crisis that is forcing people to queue at water trucks can only be fixed ...
News
2 days ago

Russia and Ukraine stage new prisoner exchange after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 146 prisoners of war from each side on Sunday after mediation by the UAE, the Russian defence ministry and the Ukrainian ...
News
3 days ago

With no Ukraine peace deal, Trump again threatens Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump renewed a threat to impose sanctions on Russia on Friday if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More charges could be added to R27m Sars fraud case against Duma Ndlovu South Africa
  2. Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle South Africa
  3. Businessman gets 21-year prison sentence for defrauding Sars of R1.5m South Africa
  4. Decades-old gravel roads in Blouberg to be tarred, says Limpopo MEC South Africa
  5. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa

Latest Videos

From focus groups to feelings at scale: Sens.digital’s science of human insights
Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe memorial service