Chicago prepares for Trump's possible deployment of National Guard

“Mr President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here,” he said.
CHICAGO CRIME
Trump has justified his decision by painting a bleak picture of crime in Chicago, calling it a “disaster”. Illinois Republicans have echoed that description and are increasingly speaking up in support of Trump's pledged intervention.
Families “need leaders who will finally make Chicago safe,” state senator Neil Anderson said in a statement to Reuters.
Chicago has long had a reputation as a city with an elevated crime rate, particularly around gun violence. There have been 1,229 shootings so far this year, including a high-profile drive-by shooting in July targeting a rap artist. However, the city has made marked progress since the end of the pandemic, according to Chicago crime data. Fatal shootings fell 36% from January 1 through August 25 compared to the same period a year ago. Its July homicide rate of 1.66 per 100,000 residents ranks it below Washington, New Orleans, Kansas City and Little Rock, Arkansas, among other cities.
The falling crime trend mirrors other US cities, reflecting the impact of hundreds of millions of federal dollars allocated in recent years for teachers, police and social workers — the people likely to influence at-risk youth most vulnerable to gun violence, said John Roman, a senior fellow at the research organisation NORC at the University of Chicago.
Some of those funds, including $158m (R2.80bn) in grants for violence prevention programmes across the US, were cut in April as part of the Trump administration's reshaping of government.
The federal funding cuts demonstrate that Trump's pledge to tackle crime in Chicago is “performative” and not his actual goal, said Arne Duncan, former president Barack Obama's secretary of education and founder of community violence prevention nonprofit Chicago CRED.
Sending the National Guard, Duncan said, “hearkens back to Klan patrols — that's the imagery he wants and it's incredibly disturbing. He wants these military clashes with civilians.”
Chicago prepares for Trump's possible deployment of National Guard
Legal experts say troop deployment may violate constitution
Image: Jim Jim Vondruska/Reuters
When US President Donald Trump threatened to flood Chicago with National Guard troops and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this month, Illinois governor JB Pritzker said the president lacked the legal authority.
But privately, Pritzker and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson began discussing what they could do to shield Chicago from a federal deployment like those under way in two other Democrat-run cities with black mayors: Los Angeles and Washington DC.
Their conclusion: not much.
As Trump has amped up the threat of a federal deployment in the nation's third-largest city in recent days, public officials and community organisers said they are doing what they can to get ready.
The offices of Pritzker and Johnson are closely co-ordinating. The state's attorney-general, Kwame Raoul, said on Monday he was developing a legal strategy to execute if troops arrived. Immigrant advocates are stepping up legal training.
While some locals have expressed support for Trump's decision, many in the heavily Democratic-voting city are appalled. Some community group leaders who work in Chicago neighbourhoods most affected by violent crime said the presence of National Guard troops could undermine efforts to build trust. So would the appearance of co-operation between Chicago police officers and ICE, Chicago police superintendent Larry Snelling said.
At a press conference on Thursday, Snelling said officers would not assist with federal law enforcement, but would not interfere with it either.
“We know people are living in fear,” he said, “and working with ICE, it does nothing to help those relationships and in fact, it hurts. We're not going to ask for anyone's immigration status, we don't care. We're going to continue to stand up for the people in our city to make sure that they're safe.”
On Monday, Pritzker spoke on the riverfront in downtown Chicago, flanked by Johnson and the state's most powerful Democrats.
“Mr President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here,” he said.
CHICAGO CRIME
Trump has justified his decision by painting a bleak picture of crime in Chicago, calling it a “disaster”. Illinois Republicans have echoed that description and are increasingly speaking up in support of Trump's pledged intervention.
Families “need leaders who will finally make Chicago safe,” state senator Neil Anderson said in a statement to Reuters.
Chicago has long had a reputation as a city with an elevated crime rate, particularly around gun violence. There have been 1,229 shootings so far this year, including a high-profile drive-by shooting in July targeting a rap artist. However, the city has made marked progress since the end of the pandemic, according to Chicago crime data. Fatal shootings fell 36% from January 1 through August 25 compared to the same period a year ago. Its July homicide rate of 1.66 per 100,000 residents ranks it below Washington, New Orleans, Kansas City and Little Rock, Arkansas, among other cities.
The falling crime trend mirrors other US cities, reflecting the impact of hundreds of millions of federal dollars allocated in recent years for teachers, police and social workers — the people likely to influence at-risk youth most vulnerable to gun violence, said John Roman, a senior fellow at the research organisation NORC at the University of Chicago.
Some of those funds, including $158m (R2.80bn) in grants for violence prevention programmes across the US, were cut in April as part of the Trump administration's reshaping of government.
The federal funding cuts demonstrate that Trump's pledge to tackle crime in Chicago is “performative” and not his actual goal, said Arne Duncan, former president Barack Obama's secretary of education and founder of community violence prevention nonprofit Chicago CRED.
Sending the National Guard, Duncan said, “hearkens back to Klan patrols — that's the imagery he wants and it's incredibly disturbing. He wants these military clashes with civilians.”
Homeless who refuse to cooperate with Trump crackdown may go to jail, White House says
The perception among outsiders and even many Chicagoans is that safety remains a serious issue. In a NORC survey this spring of city residents, about half said they felt unsafe in their neighbourhoods at night.
Joleen Reese, an unemployed mother of four on Chicago's South Side, said she feels “relatively safe”, but takes care to keep her children in at night. She said deploying federal troops was “not called for”, and she would prefer that Trump focus on job creation.
But Mike Wyatt, an IT worker in Chicago's Loop, said he would welcome assistance addressing homelessness and empty storefronts downtown.
“We need some help,” he said.
SANCTUARY CITY
Trump has also singled out Chicago because of its so-called sanctuary city status for immigrants. From 2022, waves of migrants began arriving to Chicago from the border, mostly on buses sent by officials in Texas and other southern states. By last summer, the city had placed about 46,000 migrants in shelters.
South Side resident Danielle Carter-Walters, a spokesperson for the pro-Trump group Chicago Flips Red, testified at a US House of Representatives committee hearing in April that Chicago was “drowning with the consequences” of its sanctuary city status. That spurred Trump to say that black Chicagoans had told him: “Come to Chicago, please.”
The potential deployment of troops and ICE agents has sparked a wave of trepidation among immigrants, with even permanent residents and citizens with Latino heritage fearing a mistaken detention, said Eréndira Rendón, vice-president of immigrant justice at The Resurrection Project.
US downgrades charge against man who threw sandwich at federal agent
This week, the group was scrambling to train its immigration lawyers in deportation litigation methods, and to hire more. “We're preparing for an escalation in enforcement and scare tactics,” she said.
The National Guard has been sent to Chicago before, but that involved co-ordination with local officials. Though Trump has indicated he does not need to receive any formal request, his power to send in troops is limited under US law and his actions in Los Angeles earlier this summer are still being litigated. There are no restrictions on the deployment of federal law enforcement officers such as ICE agents, however.
City and state lawyers will likely argue that deploying the National Guard to Chicago would violate the US constitution and a 19th century law that bars the military from civil law enforcement, said University of Chicago law professor Craig Futterman.
“A fundamental legal principle is we don't turn our military on its own citizens,” Futterman said.
Denise Poloyac, a board member for the Chicago chapter of protest organisation Indivisible, said a large federal presence would be met with nonviolent protest. Such a move by Trump, she said, would be a sign of growing authoritarianism intended to spark fear among Chicagoans.
“We're not going to let that happen.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Rights advocates slam US over withdrawal from key UN report
Fired CDC director Monarez 'clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy'
FEMA workers put on leave after letter criticising Trump administration, group says
Shooter kills two Minneapolis schoolchildren in Catholic church, wounds 17 others
Fed governor Cook will sue to keep her job as Trump mulls replacement
Trump takes over DC police in extraordinary move, deploys national guard in capital
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos