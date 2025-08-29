Many of the packages entered without screening, and the Trump administration has also blamed the exemption for allowing fentanyl and its precursors to flow into the US.
End of US low-value package tariff exemption is permanent, Trump officials say
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
The US tariff exemption for package shipments valued under $800 (R14,205) ends permanently on Friday, with a six-month transition period under which postal service shippers can opt to pay a flat duty of $80 (R1,420) to $200 (R3,551) per package depending on the country of origin, President Donald Trump's administration officials said.
The US customs and border protection (CBP) agency will begin collecting normal duty rates on all global parcel imports, regardless of value on Friday. The move broadens the Trump administration's cancellation of the de minimis exemption for shipments from China and Hong Kong earlier this year.
“President Trump's ending of the deadly de minimis loophole will save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous prohibited items, and add up to $10bn (R177.5bn) a year in tariff revenues to our treasury,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.
“This is a permanent change,” said a senior administration official, adding any push to restore the exemptions for trusted trading partner countries was “dead on arrival”.
The de minimis exemption has been in place since 1938 and was raised from $200 to $800 in 2015 as a means to foster small business growth on e-commerce marketplaces.
However, direct shipments from China exploded after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods during his first term, creating a new direct-to-consumer business model for e-commerce firms Shein and Temu.
Trump threatens more tariffs for countries with digital taxes
Many of the packages entered without screening, and the Trump administration has also blamed the exemption for allowing fentanyl and its precursors to flow into the US.
CBP estimated the number of packages claiming the de minimis exemption jumped nearly 10-fold from 139-million in fiscal 2015 to 1.36-billion in fiscal 2024.
Another senior Trump administration official said CBP has collected more than $492m (R8.7bn) in additional duties on packages shipped from China and Hong Kong since their exemptions were eliminated on May 2.
The official said full tariff rates will apply to all packages shipped by express carriers such as FedEx, United Parcel Service and DHL, with the firms collecting the duties and processing the paperwork.
Foreign postal agencies can opt to collect and process the duties based on the value of the package contents, or opt for the flat rate method by collecting a flat tax based on Trump's “reciprocal” tariff rates in place on goods from the country of origin.
Based on CBP guidance issued on Thursday, parcels would be charged $80 from countries with Trump-imposed duty rates below 16%, such as Britain and the EU, $160 (R2,840) from countries between 16% and 25%, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, and $200 from countries above 25%, including China, Brazil, India and Canada.
However, postal services must shift to full “ad valorem” duty collection based on the value of the shipments by February 28 2026, the second official said.
The official acknowledged some foreign postal services have suspended mail to the US but said the administration was working with foreign partners and the US postal service to minimise disruptions. The official said Britain, Canada and Ukraine have confirmed their shipments are continuing.
Reuters
