Fired CDC director Monarez 'clashed with Kennedy on vaccine policy'
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Susan Monarez was fired on Wednesday after resisting changes to vaccine policy advanced by US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr that she believes contradict scientific evidence, a close associate said on Thursday.
The revelation and interviews with top officials who resigned in the wake of the director's firing underscored the growing division over the US approach to public health and the upheaval at the CDC, which protects US health and has played a global role in eradicating smallpox, reducing polio and controlling HIV/Aids.
Fellow CDC employees cheered three departing officials as they left the Atlanta campus on Thursday in a show of defiance towards Kennedy and his unscientific claims about vaccines. They are:
Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, told reporters he spoke to Monarez on Wednesday. “She said there were two things she would never do in the job. One was anything deemed illegal and the second was anything she believed flew in the face of science — and she said she was asked to do both of those,” Besser said.
Monarez refused to dismiss her leadership team without cause, he added.
The three top CDC officials who quit after Monarez's dismissal told Reuters on Thursday they had also resigned over anti-vaccine policies and misinformation pushed by Kennedy and his team.
Kennedy has made sweeping changes to vaccine policies since taking office this year, including firing its entire expert vaccine advisory panel and replacing them with like-minded anti-vaccine activists and other hand-picked advisers.
The White House named Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of the department of health and human services (HSS), as interim leader of the CDC, an administration official said.
"[Monarez] was not aligned with the president's mission to make America healthy again and the secretary asked her to resign. She said she would and then she said she wouldn't, so the president fired her,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
The trio of departed officials were escorted from the CDC's Atlanta headquarters campus on Thursday, according to four sources familiar with the situation. CDC staffers, many wearing green shirts and ribbons as a symbol of support for public health scientists, clapped, hugged and cheered them outside the gates.
The site is just steps away from where a gunman sprayed hundreds of rounds of bullets into the building on August 8, killing a police officer before turning the gun on himself.
Houry and Daskalakis cited a rise in health misinformation, particularly on vaccines, attacks on science, the weaponisation of public health and attempts to cut the agency's budget in their resignation letters reviewed by Reuters.
“I'm a doctor. I took the Hippocratic oath that said, 'First, do no harm'. I believe harm is going to happen and so I can't be a part of it,” Daskalakis said in an interview.
HHS did not respond to a request for comment.
Since taking office in January, Trump has wrested control over US government agencies long seen as independent from presidential politics as they oversee such matters as elections, stock markets and labour unrest. Monarez is one of at least three Senate-confirmed regulatory officials Trump has moved to fire in recent days, including Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus.
Kennedy declined to comment during a Thursday interview on the specifics of the departures.
“The agency is in trouble and we need to fix it and we are fixing it. It may be that some people should not be working there any more,” he told Fox News' Fox and Friends programme.
Besser said Kennedy insisted Monarez accept all the revamped vaccine committee's future recommendations. The CDC director traditionally has the final say on vaccine policy and can accept or reject committee recommendations.
The CDC has been heavily criticised by health experts in recent months for dropping its recommendation that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19 and for narrowing its backing of the shots for children with health complications.
During her confirmation hearing, Monarez said she has not seen evidence linking vaccines and autism, a view that aligns with accepted science but not with Kennedy.
Since taking the job, Kennedy has made false and unscientific claims about vaccines including that the measles vaccine contains cells from aborted foetuses and the mumps vaccination does not work.
Kennedy launched a department-wide effort to investigate the rise in autism rates among children in the US, which he has said, without any scientific evidence, is due to “environmental toxins”.
Reuters
