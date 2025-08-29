World

France sees sharp drop in lumpy skin disease outbreaks in livestock

29 August 2025 - 08:00 By Sybille de La Hamaide
Lumpy skin disease, a viral disease transmitted by insect bites, causes blisters and lowers milk production in cattle. It does not pose a risk to humans but often leads to trade bans and economic losses.
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com/ File photo

France has reported a sharp decline in outbreaks of an illness in cows called lumpy skin disease, with no new cases since August 22, after launching a mass vaccination campaign around the outbreaks, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

It is widespread in North Africa and was also detected in Italy in late June.

The number of new outbreaks in France fell from around 10 per week in July and early August to two per week recently, ministry officials said. A total of 77 outbreaks have been confirmed since late June, mostly in the eastern departments of Savoie and Haute-Savoie, and more recently in neighbouring Ain.

As of late August, the vaccination campaign has seen more than 220,000 animals vaccinated, accounting for more than 90% of cattle in the zones around the outbreaks, and 1,700 cattle have been killed, the ministry said.

France's national cattle herd numbers about 17-million, the largest in the EU.

Britain and other countries have banned imports of raw milk cheese from France due to the outbreaks, French dairy producers said.

Reuters

France battles rapid spread of viral cattle disease in cheese regions

France is battling the rapid spread among cows of an infectious illness called lumpy skin disease, with 51 outbreaks reported and about 1,000 animals ...
News
4 weeks ago

US screwworm patient recovered, Maryland says, as ranchers criticise secrecy

The patient with the first human infestation of travel-associated New World screwworm in the US has recovered from the flesh-eating parasite, and ...
News
3 days ago

Foot and mouth disease management areas lifted in Eastern Cape, Limpopo

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has lifted the disease management areas in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary ...
News
1 month ago
